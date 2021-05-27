British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to propose powers to block companies from listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) if they pose a national security threat.
He is set to launch a consultation on the plans in the coming months, Her Majesty’s Treasury said on Tuesday.
The measures, first reported in the Financial Times, come after concerns were raised that existing British regulations allowed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska — who is subject to sanctions in the US — to list his energy company EN+ Group PLC in 2017.
The British House of Commons Treasury Committee in 2019 said that the listing was a “clear example of the risks inherent in the government’s fragmented approach to sanctions design and implementation.”
Decisions over the eligibility of companies to list on the LSE are currently made by an arm of the British Financial Conduct Authority, but under Sunak’s plans, some potential listings could be referred to the British National Security Council.
“The UK’s reputation for clean, transparent markets makes it an attractive global financial center,” the Treasury said in a statement. “We are planning to bolster this by taking a targeted new power to block listings that pose a national security threat.”
The consultation comes amid a push by the British government to boost the kingdom’s listing regime, part of a slate of reforms to increase the attractiveness of London as a financial hub after Brexit.
Plans include changing stock exchange rules around blank-check firms and allowing company founders to keep greater control when they list their businesses in the city.
With more than US$10 billion of initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, London is the biggest listing venue in Europe, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
That lags the New York Stock Exchange, where nearly US$72 billion has been raised, as well as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which has drawn listings of nearly US$21 billion.
