A total of 236 financial companies have adopted work-from-home programs, nearly double the 124 firms that had done so as of Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed yesterday.
The number of securities investment trust and consulting companies that allow telecommuting grew threefold from Monday, as most of their staff do not need to interact with customers in-person, the commission said.
The commission has talked with local insurers about the issue and would allow them to use software such as mobile apps to enable sales agents to talk with customers through videoconference, it said.
The software should record a sales agent’s marketing process so insurers can verify that they do not contravene internal controls, it added.
Seven financial companies have reported COVID-19 infections among their personnel, including Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), state-run Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合庫銀行), EnTie Commercial Bank (安泰銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) and Chunghwa Post Co (中華郵政).
Banks are required to notify customers and publicly announce when employees have contracted COVID-19, and must also disinfect the workplace, Banking Bureau Chief Secretary Phil Tong (童政彰) told a videoconference in Taipei.
Separately, chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that one employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and has been quarantined, adding that the person is not a production line worker.
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom company, said that an outsourcing worker has tested positive for the disease. The employee has entered quarantine, and the company has disinfected the building in which they worked and plans a second disinfection over the weekend.
Additional reporting by Lisa Wang
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA). The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone. “We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday promoted two female executives who are potential successors to chief executive officer Jamie Dimon as it announced several leadership shifts near the top of the bank. The biggest US bank by assets, JPMorgan said in a securities filing that Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak would serve as cochiefs of its consumer and community banking business, putting the two executives in line to potentially take over Dimon. Dimon, 65, congratulated the two executives during JPMorgan’s annual meeting on Tuesday, noting that the division’s current chief, Gordon Smith, is to retire at the end of this year. Smith, 62,