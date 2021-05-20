Major restaurant chains yesterday suspended dine-in services nationwide after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3 across Taiwan.
Fast-food giants McDonald’s Taiwan and Burger King Taiwan halted dine-in services at all outlets, starting yesterday evening through Friday next week to support the government’s campaign to battle the outbreak.
Food takeouts, delivery and drive-through services remain open, and people are encouraged to use online payment methods to speed transactions and lower infection risks, the companies said.
Photo: CNA
The ban on dine-in services had been limited to stores in Taipei and New Taipei City, where health authorities introduced stricter social distancing measures due to the concentration of confirmed cases in the cities.
However, uniform requirements are necessary nationwide to control the outbreak, as the number of domestic infections has exceeded 100 for five straight days, the CECC said.
Mos Burger Taiwan said it was implementing the same strategy, as was restaurant chain operator Wowprime Corp (王品), which runs steak, hot pot, teppanyaki, Japanese and other restaurants.
Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), which operates Thai restaurants across Taiwan, said that it would halt dine-in services at 63 properties in and around Taipei, limiting them to takeout only until Friday next week.
Restaurants in central and southern areas remain unaffected for the time being, Tai Tong said.
Tofu Restaurant Co (豆府), which operates Korean restaurants under multiple brands, announced that dine-in services are not available at outlets in northern Taiwan through Friday next week.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is