Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Tuesday said it has begun manufacturing its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which it hopes to offer once it obtains an emergency use authorization (EUA).
The company has started producing antigens for its vaccine and filling them at a plant in Hsinchu, company spokesperson Leo Lee (李思賢) said by telephone.
“We hope to be able to offer our COVID-19 vaccine immediately after the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] greenlights it,” Lee said, declining to reveal how many doses the company has manufactured.
Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has said that locally developed COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available in July.
Medigen is running a phase 2 clinical trial of its experimental vaccine with 3,752 participants, who had been given the second shot by the end of last month, Lee said, adding that it plans to evaluate the drug’s efficacy at the end of this month.
The firm in the middle of next month would submit to health authorities its interim analysis report and hopes to gain the EUA soon, he said.
Asked if it is wise to start production when the FDA might change the vaccine formula, Lee said that the chances of that are slim, as the regulator reviewed the formula after the phase 1 trials.
“We expect two potential conclusions from the regulator’s review next month: pass or fail,” Lee said.
Medigen tested three doses of its vaccine — low, medium and high — in the phase 1 trials, with the medium dose showing the best potential, so the phase 2 trials only use the medium dose, he said.
“Even if the FDA concludes that the medium dose is not strong enough, the formula does not need to be changed, as the issue could be solved by giving people a third shot,” Lee said.
Medigen has not found serious adverse reactions or vaccine-associated enhanced diseases among participants in the phase 2 trials, it said.
An independent data monitoring committee said that its candidate is safe at a meeting on May 8, Medigen said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
Apple Inc is grappling with continued supply chain constraints for its new high-end iPad Pro, potentially compounding an already month-and-a-half wait for the company’s priciest tablet. The latest iPad Pro officially goes on sale in about a week, but buyers might not be able to get their hands on one until well into July. Delivery dates for pre-orders are stretching into late next month to early July. The primary issue: Producing the 12.9-inch model’s new MiniLED screen has so far been challenging. Bloomberg News last month reported that the device was facing supply constraints because of complexities surrounding the nascent technology. Apple unveiled
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is