World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Joblessness fell last month

The labor market last month strengthened more than expected as the economy began to emerge from COVID-19 restrictions. The number of people on payrolls rose 97,000, and vacancies increased 13 percent, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. The jobless rate in the first quarter fell unexpectedly to 4.8 percent as employment surged 84,000, the first gain since the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The jobs outlook has improved significantly in the past few months, with the government announcing plans to fully reopen the economy by June 21 and then extending wage support for furloughed workers until the end of September.

E-COMMERCE

Alibaba invests in Vietnam

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and partners are investing US$400 million in Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group Corp’s retail arm, a deal that would expand the e-commerce giant’s online groceries business in Southeast Asia. Alibaba and Baring Private Equity Asia are leading a consortium that would take a 5.5 percent stake in The CrownX, which holds Masan’s interests in Masan Consumer Holdings and VinCommerce, while the conglomerate would own 80.2 percent of the firm following the investment, a statement said yesterday. The deal implies a pre-investment valuation of US$6.9 billion for The CrownX, it showed.

ENGINEERING

Siemens buys Supplyframe

German industrial giant Siemens AG on Monday announced the US$700 million acquisition of US firm Supplyframe, a digital platform that specializes in connecting companies along the electronics supply chain. The deal, expected to close later this year, comes as industrial firms are scrambling to cope with global semiconductor shortages spurred by increased demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic. The acquisition would combine Siemens’ offerings with Supplyframe’s marketplace intelligence to “help customers to reduce costs, increase agility and make highly informed decisions,” Siemens said in a statement.

AUTOMAKER

Tesla to help crash probe

Tesla Inc has pledged to work with Chinese authorities in the investigation of a crash involving one of its electric vehicles in which a policeman died. The California-based company said that it made a report to a government agency about the accident, which took place in the eastern city of Taizhou. One traffic policeman died after being injured in the accident, while a second officer injured in the crash is no longer in danger, the statement said. Another crash is still under investigation in China after a Tesla rear-ended a truck in Shaoguan in Guangdong Province on May 7, killing the driver of the vehicle, a Global Times report said. The cause of that accident is not yet clear.

FOOD

Danone names new CEO

French food and beverages giant Danone SA on Monday said that it had named a new CEO to replace Emmanuel Faber, who was ousted by the board in March over complaints that his focus on social responsibility was holding back the firm’s profitability. His replacement, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, who currently heads the Swiss chocolate group Barry Callebaut AG, has spent the bulk of his career at the food and consumer goods conglomerate Unilever, heading up its food division from 2011 to 2015. He would assume the position in September, Danone said.