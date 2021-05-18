Cathay Life upbeat about recurring yield this year

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) life insurance arm yesterday gave an upbeat outlook for its recurring yield and hedging costs for this year, while its banking arm aims to achieve high single-digit percentage growth in loans, the company told an investors’ conference yesterday.

The insurer arm, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), reported a recurring yield of 2.79 percent for last quarter, down from 3.11 percent a year earlier, while the ratio of its hedging costs fell from 1.69 percent a year earlier to 1.4 percent last quarter, it said.

Recurring yield is a financial gauge that shows how much the insurance company earns from its investment on a regular basis.

The headquarters of Cathay Financial Holding Co is pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co

Recurring yield weakened in the first quarter as a result of the insurer’s cautious investment strategy and lower market interest rates last year, Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told the conference.

However, as the insurer has adjusted its strategy and the market rates have rebounded, it expects the recurring yield to improve to register above 3 percent on average for this year, Lin said.

“We just began building new positions recently, so the recurring yield would not rise immediately, but it would recover in following quarters,” he said.

The insurer has forecast that its full-year hedging costs would range from 1 to 1.5 percent, he added.

Asked why Cathay Life did not transfer last year’s profits to its parent company for dividend distribution, Lin said that the insurer directed the profits to capital, as it hopes to keep its risk-based capital at a higher level to weather market volatility and to adapt to stricter solvency rules.

Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) reported an annual growth of 13 percent in its loans to NT$1.71 trillion (US$61 billion) as of the end of March, while mortgages grew 19 percent year-on-year to NT$826 billion, it said.

The central bank’s selective credit controls had a limited effect on the bank’s mortgage business, as most of its clients only have one home, Cathay United spokesman Daniel Teng (鄧崇儀) said.