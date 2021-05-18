Cathay Financial Holding Co’s (國泰金控) life insurance arm yesterday gave an upbeat outlook for its recurring yield and hedging costs for this year, while its banking arm aims to achieve high single-digit percentage growth in loans, the company told an investors’ conference yesterday.
The insurer arm, Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽), reported a recurring yield of 2.79 percent for last quarter, down from 3.11 percent a year earlier, while the ratio of its hedging costs fell from 1.69 percent a year earlier to 1.4 percent last quarter, it said.
Recurring yield is a financial gauge that shows how much the insurance company earns from its investment on a regular basis.
Photo courtesy of Cathay Financial Holding Co
Recurring yield weakened in the first quarter as a result of the insurer’s cautious investment strategy and lower market interest rates last year, Cathay Life executive vice president Lin Chao-ting (林昭廷) told the conference.
However, as the insurer has adjusted its strategy and the market rates have rebounded, it expects the recurring yield to improve to register above 3 percent on average for this year, Lin said.
“We just began building new positions recently, so the recurring yield would not rise immediately, but it would recover in following quarters,” he said.
The insurer has forecast that its full-year hedging costs would range from 1 to 1.5 percent, he added.
Asked why Cathay Life did not transfer last year’s profits to its parent company for dividend distribution, Lin said that the insurer directed the profits to capital, as it hopes to keep its risk-based capital at a higher level to weather market volatility and to adapt to stricter solvency rules.
Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) reported an annual growth of 13 percent in its loans to NT$1.71 trillion (US$61 billion) as of the end of March, while mortgages grew 19 percent year-on-year to NT$826 billion, it said.
The central bank’s selective credit controls had a limited effect on the bank’s mortgage business, as most of its clients only have one home, Cathay United spokesman Daniel Teng (鄧崇儀) said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
BETTING BIG: The world’s most advanced chipmaker might be eyeing an advanced 3-nanometer plant in the US after it finishes setting up its 5-nanometer fab there Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is weighing plans to pump tens of billions of dollars more into cutting-edge chip factories in Arizona than it had previously disclosed, but is cool on prospects for an advanced European plant, people familiar with the matter said. TSMC is the world’s most advanced chipmaker, and its investment plans are being closely watched amid a global chip shortage and new initiatives in the US and Europe to subsidize semiconductor production. TSMC last year announced that it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion to build a chip factory in Phoenix. The previously disclosed factory could be
COMPETITIVE: The chip designer is offering an annual compensation of NT$1.5 million to NT$2 million, in addition to cash and stock bonuses to attract workers MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest designer of 5G handset chips, is stepping up its recruitment drive this year, with plans to hire more than 2,000 engineers specializing in core technologies, including 5G, wireless communication and artificial intelligence (AI). That would be double from the more than 1,000 people it hired on average in the past few years, as the Hsinchu-based company looks to boost growth this year and beyond. It also comes as the company plans to launch a new 5G chip, Dimensity 2000 series, which supports mmWave technology and sub-6-gigahertz technology, at the end of this year. That would be
COMPONENTS ISSUE: Hon Hai’s Young Liu said that although prices for components and raw materials have increased, their influence on the company would be limited Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), yesterday said that a global supply crunch that has hit the consumer electronics and automaking industries will worsen this quarter, after it weathered component shortages to post better-than-expected quarterly profit last quarter. The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and main assembler of iPhones reported net income of NT$28.2 billion (US$1 billion) in the first quarter, beating the average NT$24.4 billion of adjusted analyst estimates. Revenue in the second quarter will likely be steady from the previous quarter’s NT$1.35 trillion, as growth in its consumer electronics and components divisions is