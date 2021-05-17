Property market to face uncertainty over virus: analyst

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Home transactions last month lost some momentum and might slow further amid uncertainty due to disease-prevention measures after a spike in COVID-19 cases, Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) said on Friday.

The property market, which has come under pressure from a spate of unfavorable policy measures, is facing a greater challenge from local clusters of COVID-19 infections, Chinatrust general manager Jerry Chang (張世宗) said.

Selective credit controls achieved their intended effect, as evidenced in the slowdown in property transactions, he said, adding that the market situation is worrisome after factoring in the virus outbreak.

A man works at a residential building construction site in Taipei on Feb. 19. Home transactions last month lost some momentum and might slow further as uncertainty due to disease-prevention measures amid a spike in COVID-19 cases rises, Chinatrust Real Estate Co said on Friday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Chang said that two scenarios are likely: If the outbreak intensifies, housing transactions might this quarter see a substantial correction, leading to a sluggish market in the second half of this year; or the market might prove resilient, even if developers would face increased building material costs, forcing some to leave the market.

The negative scenario had a precursor in the first quarter of last year, when a quick increase in cases led to most Taiwanese staying home, weighing on economic activity including in the property market, Chang said.

In addition to a rise in cases, the market this year has to grapple with stricter property tax controls coming into effect on July 1, he said, referring to an increase in the income tax levied on houses resold within five years of purchase from 35 to 45 percent.

A worsening COVID-19 situation could also push up construction costs when developers find it increasingly difficult to find construction workers, Chang said.

Major tech companies have been building new plants to meet capacity expansion needs, further contributing to a shortage of construction workers, he said.