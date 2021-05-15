Walt Disney Co on Thursday said it was seeing “encouraging signs of recovery” across a wide range of its businesses, although its streaming television service grew slower than expected in the recently ended quarter.
TV streaming service Disney+ ended the quarter with nearly 104 million subscribers, fewer than expected, but still part of a stable of “direct-to-consumer” services that saw audiences swell as people turned to the Internet for entertainment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney said that it was seeing positive signs across its operations, including parks, cruises and resorts, which took the hardest hit amid the pandemic.
Photo: AP
“We’re pleased to see more encouraging signs of recovery across our businesses, and we remain focused on ramping up our operations,” Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said in the earnings release. “This is clearly reflected in the reopening of our theme parks and resorts, increased production at our studios, the continued success of our streaming services.”
Disney held firm to its target of reaching 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.
Executives on the earnings call said that show production is returning to full levels as it continues to invest in new content for its streaming services as well as theatrical releases.
The entertainment titan’s franchises include Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. It also owns ESPN, Hulu and Hotstar.
US sports broadcasting giant ESPN has acquired television rights for Spain’s La Liga in a record deal worth US$1.4 billion over the next eight seasons starting from the 2021-2022 soccer season, the company said.
A statement from ESPN said that all La Liga games each season would be available live through its streaming platform ESPN+, with selected games on its traditional networks.
The value of the agreement was not officially disclosed, but a source with knowledge of the deal said that it was worth US$1.4 billion, or US$175 million for each of the eight seasons covered.
“This deal bolsters ESPN-Plus’ position as a top destination for soccer in the United States,” Chapek said.
Disney reported revenue of US$15.6 billion, down 13 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Net income for the company was reported at US$901 million.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) NT$10 million (US$357,194) and DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣) NT$6 million for breaches of the nation’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. The NT$10 million fine is the highest penalty that it has imposed on a domestic bank, the commission said. Citibank Taiwan failed to set up a sound mechanism for evaluating clients’ risk of money laundering and for detecting suspicious transactions, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Huang Kuang-hsi (黃光熙) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The bank based its AML policies on those of its US-based parent company, Citigroup Inc, but the policies
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and