Walt Disney Co sees ‘encouraging signs of recovery’

AFP, SAN FRANCISCO





Walt Disney Co on Thursday said it was seeing “encouraging signs of recovery” across a wide range of its businesses, although its streaming television service grew slower than expected in the recently ended quarter.

TV streaming service Disney+ ended the quarter with nearly 104 million subscribers, fewer than expected, but still part of a stable of “direct-to-consumer” services that saw audiences swell as people turned to the Internet for entertainment because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney said that it was seeing positive signs across its operations, including parks, cruises and resorts, which took the hardest hit amid the pandemic.

Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek speaks during a ceremony at Hong Kong Disneyland on Sept. 11, 2015. Photo: AP

“We’re pleased to see more encouraging signs of recovery across our businesses, and we remain focused on ramping up our operations,” Disney chief executive officer Bob Chapek said in the earnings release. “This is clearly reflected in the reopening of our theme parks and resorts, increased production at our studios, the continued success of our streaming services.”

Disney held firm to its target of reaching 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

Executives on the earnings call said that show production is returning to full levels as it continues to invest in new content for its streaming services as well as theatrical releases.

The entertainment titan’s franchises include Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. It also owns ESPN, Hulu and Hotstar.

US sports broadcasting giant ESPN has acquired television rights for Spain’s La Liga in a record deal worth US$1.4 billion over the next eight seasons starting from the 2021-2022 soccer season, the company said.

A statement from ESPN said that all La Liga games each season would be available live through its streaming platform ESPN+, with selected games on its traditional networks.

The value of the agreement was not officially disclosed, but a source with knowledge of the deal said that it was worth US$1.4 billion, or US$175 million for each of the eight seasons covered.

“This deal bolsters ESPN-Plus’ position as a top destination for soccer in the United States,” Chapek said.

Disney reported revenue of US$15.6 billion, down 13 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Net income for the company was reported at US$901 million.