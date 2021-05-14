LCD monitor maker Qisda Corp (佳世達) yesterday reported that net profit in the first quarter reached the highest in about 13 years, thanks to strong demand for monitors and industrial devices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net profit increased to NT$2.61 billion (US$93.23 million) from NT$233 million last year and from NT$2.28 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said.
Earnings per share rose to NT$1.07, up from NT$0.12 last year and NT$0.9 in the fourth quarter, while gross margin increased to 14.7 percent, compared with 13.4 percent last year and 14.3 percent in the fourth quarter.
Photo: Chen Mei-ying, Taipei Times
The company also attributed last quarter’s performance to a long-standing effort to scale up its revenue base of high-value-added products, including networking devices, medical equipment and business solutions.
Its strong quarterly performance gave the company greater confidence regarding its business prospects for this year, as it seeks to leverage the strengths of its businesses and industry partners in a “grand alliance” to tackle shortages of key components.
“As we said in March, this year will be a good year for Qisda, considering the faster pace of growth in revenue and net profit,” chairman Peter Chen (陳其宏) told investors in a virtual conference yesterday.
“Orders received have significantly exceeded what we can supply,” Chen said. “Prices for all kinds of raw materials have been on the rise. The situation has not improved much.”
As the supply of key components, such as chips and flat panels, remains tight, Qisda said that revenue, as well as shipments of monitors and projectors, could increase at a slower-than-expected rate.
The shortage of shipping containers might continue to slow the company’s growth, it said.
Qisda is cautiously optimistic about this quarter’s revenue and bottom line, but it remains conservative about the second half of the year, as higher inflation and rising electronics prices could dampen consumer demand, Chen said.
Overall, revenue this quarter is expected to increase quarter-on-quarter by a double-digit percentage, Qisda chief executive officer Jasmin Hung (洪秋金) said.
Last quarter, LCD monitors and projectors — the company’s biggest revenue sources — together accounted for 60 percent of the company’s revenue of NT$50.9 billion, while high-value-added products, or high-margin products, made up 33 percent.
The company said that high-value-added products are expected to make up half of its total revenue by the end of this year, ahead of its original estimate of next year.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
HELP? The finance minister faced questions by lawmakers on whether the National Stabilization Fund would step in to help prop up the market, which fell 4.11% yesterday The TAIEX yesterday sank by 680.76 points, or 4.11 percent, to close at 15,902.37 points, the second- largest one-day drop after a fall of 696 points on Jan. 30 last year, amid concern over the rising number of local COVID-19 infections, analysts said. The weighted index, which closed at 16,583.13 points on Tuesday, opened down and lost 300 points in the first 15 minutes of trading, before climbing to 16,550 points at 9:46am, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. However, it lost its footing again, plunging 1,400 points to 15,165.27 points at 11:25am. That represented a drop of 9 percent — the largest