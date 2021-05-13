FOOD AND BEVERAGE
UPE earnings top forecasts
Uni-President Enterprises Corp (UPE, 統一企業), the nation’s largest food-and-beverage conglomerate, yesterday reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on contributions from its subsidiaries. Consolidated net profit was NT$5.41 billion (US$193.5 million) last quarter, up 20.97 percent from a year earlier, or earnings per share of NT$0.95 — the highest for the period in the company’s history. Consolidated revenue rose 6.62 percent year-on-year to NT$115.46 billion in the first quarter, while gross margin fell 0.38 percentage points to 33.9 percent. Tainan-based UPE’s major subsidiaries include Taiwan’s President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), Ton Yi Industrial Corp (統一實業), ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd (台灣神隆) and President Securities Corp (統一證券), as well as its Chinese unit, Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (統一中國控股).
COMPUTERS
Compal’s Q1 profit soars
Contract laptop computer maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday reported net profit of NT$2.62 billion for the first quarter, up 333 percent from a year earlier, but down 43 percent from the previous quarter, or earnings per share of NT$0.6. The firm attributed the annual increase in net profit to the effect of a larger economy of scale and the efficiency of automated production, which caused its operating profit to increase 261 percent year-on-year to NT$3.28 billion. With consolidated revenue rising 48 percent to NT$269.99 billion last quarter, Compal said its operating margin reached 1.21 percent. The firm last week reported that laptop shipments last month fell 20 percent month-on-month to 4.4 million units, but increased 2.33 percent from a year earlier. Shipments this quarter are likely to rise by a double-digit percentage from last quarter, the firm said.
INSURANCE
FSC fines Fubon Life NT$3m
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday fined Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) NT$3 million for breaches of its internal controls, after it secretly payed external insurance brokers and sales agents to promote its products. An FSC inspection found that Fubon Life paid the sales agents NT$28 million between 2014 and 2019, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Chang Yu-hui (張玉輝) said. The firm said the payments were promotional fees, but that contravened its internal controls, which only allow it to pay the fees to its sales and internal marketing staff, Chang said. The firm did not establish a mechanism to track and control promotional expenses, he said.
E-COMMERCE
Beijing Yuanxin mulls IPO
Beijing Yuanxin Technology Co (北京圓心科技), which runs pharmaceutical e-commerce platform Miaoshou Doctor, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise US$500 million, people familiar with the matter said. The firm, which counts Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Qiming Venture Partners (啟明創投) among its backers, is working with CLSA Ltd and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on the potential sale, they said. Separately, LinkDoc Technology Ltd (零氪科技), a Beijing-based medical data firm backed by Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (阿里健康), is planning an IPO for as soon as this year that could raise about US$500 million, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Chinese firm is working with Bank of America Corp, China International Capital Corp (中國國際金融) and Morgan Stanley on the sale, they said, adding that LinkDoc is still considering potential venues.
