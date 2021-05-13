Taiwan started off this year with the fastest increase in commercial property sales, which soared 60 percent from a year earlier to US$1.3 billion last quarter, a report by Real Capital Analytics (RCA) found on Monday.
Taiwan is one of a handful of markets worldwide that have kept a lid on the COVID-19 pandemic and avoided a second wave, allowing its commercial real-estate market to power on, driven almost entirely by local companies expanding capacity alongside a strong economy, it said, adding that all signs point to yet another vibrant year for property investment.
Taiwan’s GDP growth last quarter hit 8.16 percent and might continue to expand on the back of strong demand for electronics and non-tech products, official data showed.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
However, investment activity across major income-producing property types in the Asia-Pacific region slipped 12 percent year-on-year to US$29.6 billion, with only five of major commercial markets seeing higher deal volumes, it said.
China overtook Japan as the most active commercial property market by trading value, which reached US$8 billion, representing a 4 percent increase from the same period last year, it said.
Momentum in Taiwan and Hong Kong is building up in light of large double-digit percentage gains, it said, adding that activity in Singapore jumped by 200 percent due to a low base last year, it said.
Japan was a drag on overall investment in the region, with trading value shrinking to US$6.9 billion, it said.
While Japan fared the weakest, its result masks the resilient performance of Tokyo, which saw a robust cross-border investment appetite, it said.
Dealmaking in South Korea also trended down, even though the market posted record levels of activity last year, it said.
The hotel sector remained the weakest, with trading volume plunging more than 50 percent over the past 12 months as the number of deals dried up, it said.
About US$1.5 billion in hotel deals have fallen through since the beginning of last year, RCA data showed.
In particular, deals in the South Pacific and Southeast Asia have almost all evaporated.
The comeback in retail investment activity continued, with sales rising to US$5.7 billion, or a 2 percent increase from a year earlier, it said.
The retail recovery corresponded with price falls across major markets, driven by retailers rationalizing their occupancy strategies throughout the past 12 months.
Furthermore, some Asia-Pacific markets have been able to return to normalcy, allowing trading operations to revive and draw attention from investors, it said.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily