AUTOMAKER
Tesla halts China land buy
Tesla Inc halted a plan to buy land in Shanghai to expand its manufacturing plant and turn it into a worldwide export hub because of trade tensions between China and the US. US tariffs of 25 percent on electric vehicles imported from China — imposed under former US president Donald Trump — mean that Tesla would instead restrict the proportion of its global production that is made in China, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The extra acreage would have allowed the company to increase manufacturing capacity, the report said. In a statement to Reuters, the California-based automaker said that its Shanghai factory was “developing as planned.”
AIRLINES
‘Supermoon’ flights unveiled
Flights to a supermoon are the latest offering in airlines’ merry-go-round of flights to nowhere, with Qantas Airways Ltd promising a night of cosmic cocktails and cake aboard one of its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners. Australia’s flagship carrier is to start selling tickets from today for a trip on May 26 to see the rising supermoon, which that evening also happens to be a total lunar eclipse. For A$1,499 (US$1,176) for business class, the night flight is to climb above any cloud cover and should touch 13,000m, the maximum cruising altitude of a 787.
AIRLINES
Lufthansa raises equity
Deutsche Lufthansa AG is working with banks on a plan to raise about 3 billion euros (US$3.65 billion) in equity to help repay its state COVID-19 bailout, people familiar with the matter said. The timing and size of the capital increase are to be subject to market conditions, and the company could raise the money as soon as next month, the people said. Europe’s largest airline received a 9 billion euro state bailout last year after the COVID-19 pandemic ended a decades-long boom in air travel. The new funding would provide enough cash to repay most of a 5.5 billion euro silent participation still held by the German government.
MEAT PROCESSING
Tyson hit by call for chicken
Tyson Foods Inc has said that it is struggling to meet rebounding chicken demand because of a worker shortage and slow hatchings, even as a strong beef market is set to boost overall sales. The biggest US meat company is seeing robust demand as the world economy mends from the pandemic, and it is raising prices across businesses to pass through higher animal-feed costs and other expenses. That would help make up for thinner returns in chicken, where labor tightness means that plants are operating at about 80 percent of capacity. Tyson also said that it cannot maximize profit in its pork unit because of a dearth of skilled labor to strip down carcasses.
TECHNOLOGY
IBM automation product
International Business Machines Corp (IBM) is rolling out a new product that would help businesses automate tasks, capitalizing on the rise of chatbots and virtual assistants during the pandemic and taking another step in its pivot toward cloud services and artificial intelligence. The tool, called Watson Orchestrate, uses artificial intelligence to select and sequence the prepackaged skills needed to perform a task across sales, human resources or operations functions. It is to be compatible with Slack Technologies Inc and e-mail, as well as connect to business applications such as Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE and Workday Inc.
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor