AUTOMAKER

Tesla halts China land buy

Tesla Inc halted a plan to buy land in Shanghai to expand its manufacturing plant and turn it into a worldwide export hub because of trade tensions between China and the US. US tariffs of 25 percent on electric vehicles imported from China — imposed under former US president Donald Trump — mean that Tesla would instead restrict the proportion of its global production that is made in China, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The extra acreage would have allowed the company to increase manufacturing capacity, the report said. In a statement to Reuters, the California-based automaker said that its Shanghai factory was “developing as planned.”

AIRLINES

‘Supermoon’ flights unveiled

Flights to a supermoon are the latest offering in airlines’ merry-go-round of flights to nowhere, with Qantas Airways Ltd promising a night of cosmic cocktails and cake aboard one of its Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners. Australia’s flagship carrier is to start selling tickets from today for a trip on May 26 to see the rising supermoon, which that evening also happens to be a total lunar eclipse. For A$1,499 (US$1,176) for business class, the night flight is to climb above any cloud cover and should touch 13,000m, the maximum cruising altitude of a 787.

AIRLINES

Lufthansa raises equity

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is working with banks on a plan to raise about 3 billion euros (US$3.65 billion) in equity to help repay its state COVID-19 bailout, people familiar with the matter said. The timing and size of the capital increase are to be subject to market conditions, and the company could raise the money as soon as next month, the people said. Europe’s largest airline received a 9 billion euro state bailout last year after the COVID-19 pandemic ended a decades-long boom in air travel. The new funding would provide enough cash to repay most of a 5.5 billion euro silent participation still held by the German government.

MEAT PROCESSING

Tyson hit by call for chicken

Tyson Foods Inc has said that it is struggling to meet rebounding chicken demand because of a worker shortage and slow hatchings, even as a strong beef market is set to boost overall sales. The biggest US meat company is seeing robust demand as the world economy mends from the pandemic, and it is raising prices across businesses to pass through higher animal-feed costs and other expenses. That would help make up for thinner returns in chicken, where labor tightness means that plants are operating at about 80 percent of capacity. Tyson also said that it cannot maximize profit in its pork unit because of a dearth of skilled labor to strip down carcasses.

TECHNOLOGY

IBM automation product

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) is rolling out a new product that would help businesses automate tasks, capitalizing on the rise of chatbots and virtual assistants during the pandemic and taking another step in its pivot toward cloud services and artificial intelligence. The tool, called Watson Orchestrate, uses artificial intelligence to select and sequence the prepackaged skills needed to perform a task across sales, human resources or operations functions. It is to be compatible with Slack Technologies Inc and e-mail, as well as connect to business applications such as Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE and Workday Inc.