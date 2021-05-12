China’s surging factory prices add to inflation risks

INFRASTRUCTURE: ING Bank NV greater China chief economist Iris Pang said factory prices are surging due to property projects and building plans in China and the US

Bloomberg





China’s factory gate prices last month surged more than expected, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4 percent gain in March, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.

The median forecast was for a 6.5 percent increase.

Workers check rolls of sheet aluminum at a factory in Wuhan, China, on Saturday last week. Photo: AFP

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9 percent year-on-year, slightly below the 1 percent gain projected by economists.

The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world.

With China being the world’s biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation’s factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.

Surging factory prices stem from “a combination of domestic and international factors,” ING Bank NV greater China chief economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.

They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to the momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally due to the US’ infrastructure building plan, Pang said.

The gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production, and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal, the NBS said.

Consumer inflation remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket.

Central bankers from the US Federal Reserve and elsewhere maintain that price gains are temporary.

In China, policymakers said that the effects of commodity prices on the domestic economy would be limited and that price growth remains generally under control, but officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the prices of raw materials to limit costs to companies.

The widening gap between CPI and PPI “suggests an uneven recovery of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.”

Wages are lagging and the central bank is likely to keep its policy stance “largely neutral,” he said.

The People’s Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus that it pumped into the economy during last year, worried by the buildup of debt.

The Chinese government aims to keep consumer inflation at about 3 percent this year, but an NBS official said in an interview that the headline index is expected to be “significantly lower” than the official target this year.