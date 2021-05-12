China’s factory gate prices last month surged more than expected, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.8 percent from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4 percent gain in March, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.
The median forecast was for a 6.5 percent increase.
Photo: AFP
The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.9 percent year-on-year, slightly below the 1 percent gain projected by economists.
The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world.
With China being the world’s biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation’s factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.
Surging factory prices stem from “a combination of domestic and international factors,” ING Bank NV greater China chief economist Iris Pang (彭藹嬈) said.
They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to the momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally due to the US’ infrastructure building plan, Pang said.
The gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production, and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal, the NBS said.
Consumer inflation remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket.
Central bankers from the US Federal Reserve and elsewhere maintain that price gains are temporary.
In China, policymakers said that the effects of commodity prices on the domestic economy would be limited and that price growth remains generally under control, but officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the prices of raw materials to limit costs to companies.
The widening gap between CPI and PPI “suggests an uneven recovery of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.”
Wages are lagging and the central bank is likely to keep its policy stance “largely neutral,” he said.
The People’s Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus that it pumped into the economy during last year, worried by the buildup of debt.
The Chinese government aims to keep consumer inflation at about 3 percent this year, but an NBS official said in an interview that the headline index is expected to be “significantly lower” than the official target this year.
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily
XSEMI: The new venture would consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders to secure chip supply and offer clients total solutions, the partners said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Yageo Corp (國巨) yesterday signed an agreement to form a joint venture called XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) to develop” small ICs” priced under US$2 per unit, marking the latest effort by Hon Hai to bolster its foothold in the semiconductor market. The collaboration fits into Hon Hai’s plans for expansion by providing a steady supply of small semiconductors, while also serving the global market, the companies said in a joint statement. The new company, to be located in Hsinchu, would “consolidate the strengths and resources of the two market leaders” to provide a “complete semiconductor