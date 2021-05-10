CPC, Formosa to drop fuel prices by NT$0.2 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices are this week dropping by NT$0.2 per liter, after prices were kept unchanged last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said yesterday.

While global crude oil prices last week edged upward as market sentiment was boosted by positive news, such as that US manufacturing activity continued to expand last month and the US and Europe have eased COVID-19 restrictions, CPC said it would absorb the cost increase to comply with government policy.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would fall to NT$26.6, NT$28.1 and NT$30.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$23.8 per liter, the state-run refiner said.

Privately owned Formosa said that prices at its pumps would drop to NT$26.6, NT$28.2 and NT$30.1 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would decline to NT$23.6 per liter.