The nation’s artificial intelligence (AI), offshore wind energy development and IC design sectors would be eagerly seeking talent over the next three years, the National Development Council said on Tuesday.
In a report on personnel demand from this year to 2023, the council said that among the 21 major industries targeted in a recent government survey, AI, offshore wind energy and IC design would face the highest talent shortage in the three-year period.
The 21 major industries also include communications, data services, smart machinery, solar energy, semiconductor materials, cybersecurity, design services, food production, aerospace, shipbuilding, naval ship manufacturing, tourism, banking, securities and insurance.
The AI industry would have a 13.9 percent shortfall in talent over the next three years, council Deputy Minister Shih Keh-her (施克和) said.
In the offshore wind energy development industry, the gap would be 13.7 percent, while in the IC design industry, it would be 11.7 percent, Shih said.
Among the 21 major industries the survey covered, more than half of the talent they need would be working in areas such research and development, software development, engineering, information communications and systems development, Shih added.
Research and development talent would account for 16.9 percent of the personnel demand by these industries over the next three years, ahead of software development (10.2 percent), engineering (9.3 percent), information and communications technology (9.3 percent) and systems development (5.9 percent).
The survey found that 100 percent of the personnel needed in the data services and AI industries would be digital technology professionals, while 70 percent would be needed in the information industry.
A shortage of new graduates was cited by the survey for the need for talent in IC design, data services, smart machinery, aerospace, shipbuilding, semiconductor materials and food production.
The solar energy and design services industries have a high employee turnover rate, which has exacerbated the talent shortage problem, the survey said.
UNWANTED ATTENTION: In the past two months, the automaker has made headlines, with a Chinese military ban of its vehicles and a protest at an expo Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla’s change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared with relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the US automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. TALKING SHOP It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance. As they do elsewhere, regulators in China, the world’s biggest
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
Dell Technologies Inc has agreed to sell its Boomi cloud business to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG in a cash deal valued at US$4 billion, as part of efforts by chief executive officer Michael Dell to trim down the PC maker. The deal is expected to close by the end of this year, the companies said in a statement on Sunday without providing additional details of the terms. Dow Jones had earlier reported that the companies were near a deal. Boomi specializes in integrating different cloud platforms for companies and has more than 15,000 customers. Dell agreed to acquire the company for
Intel Corp wants 8 billion euros (US$9.7 billion) in public subsidies toward building a semiconductor factory in Europe, chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger was cited as saying on Friday, as the region seeks to reduce its reliance on imports amid a shortage of supplies. The pitch is the first time that Gelsinger has publicly put a figure on how much state aid he would want, as Intel campaigns to take on Asian rivals in contract manufacturing. “What we’re asking from both the US and the European governments is to make it competitive for us to do it here, compared to in Asia,”