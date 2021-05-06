AI, offshore wind energy, IC design talent needed: poll

Staff writer, with CNA





The nation’s artificial intelligence (AI), offshore wind energy development and IC design sectors would be eagerly seeking talent over the next three years, the National Development Council said on Tuesday.

In a report on personnel demand from this year to 2023, the council said that among the 21 major industries targeted in a recent government survey, AI, offshore wind energy and IC design would face the highest talent shortage in the three-year period.

The 21 major industries also include communications, data services, smart machinery, solar energy, semiconductor materials, cybersecurity, design services, food production, aerospace, shipbuilding, naval ship manufacturing, tourism, banking, securities and insurance.

The AI industry would have a 13.9 percent shortfall in talent over the next three years, council Deputy Minister Shih Keh-her (施克和) said.

In the offshore wind energy development industry, the gap would be 13.7 percent, while in the IC design industry, it would be 11.7 percent, Shih said.

Among the 21 major industries the survey covered, more than half of the talent they need would be working in areas such research and development, software development, engineering, information communications and systems development, Shih added.

Research and development talent would account for 16.9 percent of the personnel demand by these industries over the next three years, ahead of software development (10.2 percent), engineering (9.3 percent), information and communications technology (9.3 percent) and systems development (5.9 percent).

The survey found that 100 percent of the personnel needed in the data services and AI industries would be digital technology professionals, while 70 percent would be needed in the information industry.

A shortage of new graduates was cited by the survey for the need for talent in IC design, data services, smart machinery, aerospace, shipbuilding, semiconductor materials and food production.

The solar energy and design services industries have a high employee turnover rate, which has exacerbated the talent shortage problem, the survey said.