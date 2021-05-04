HONG KONG
GDP turns corner, up 7.8%
The economy finally turned the corner after posting its fastest growth since 2010 yesterday, as the territory makes a stronger recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest before that. After declining for a record six quarters, GDP surged 7.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, data showed, beating all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. While that is partly distorted by the low base a year ago when the economy was in lockdown, the quarter-on-quarter expansion, a better reflection of growth momentum, also outperformed, reaching 5.3 percent, well above an estimate of 0.7 percent. Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said that the economy would expand 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent this year.
HEALTH
Siemens raises outlook
Siemens Healthineers AG yesterday raised its full-year guidance amid strong sales of COVID-19 testing equipment and rebounding demand for hospital treatment. The company said it expects 2021 revenue growth of 14 percent to 17 percent, up from a previous projection for an 8 percent to 12 percent increase. The company also lifted its adjusted earnings per share outlook to 1.90 euros to 2.05 euros, compared with 1.63 euros to 1.82 euros. The company’s stock has gained 13 percent since the start of the year.
SOUTH KOREA
Short selling returns
Short selling resumed yesterday on 351 stocks on the KOSPI 200 and KOSDAQ 150. That came after a 13-month ban that was imposed during the market crash in March last year. Investors rushed to sell shares of some Korean biopharmaceutical companies which surged 67 percent last year. The healthcare sector slumped 4.9 percent, the biggest loser among KOSPI 200’s sub-gauges. Foreign investors shorted 738 billion won (US$658 million) worth of KOSPI stocks during regular trading hours yesterday, while local institutional investors shorted 63 billion won of shares, according to Korea Exchange.
HONG KONG
Forty stocks still suspended
More than 40 stocks worth a combined HK$140.9 billion (US$18.14 billion) remain suspended from trading after failing to release their earnings for last year, the highest number of such halts in at least five years. The group is part of 51 companies that missed an initial reporting deadline for preliminary results by the end of March and were forced to suspend trading on April 1. Ten companies have since reported earnings and have resumed trading, including Hainan Meilan International Airport Co (海南美蘭國際機場), an airport operator in China’s southern province of Hainan.
INDIA
IPOs surge despite virus
A sharp surge in COVID-19 cases would not prevent the country’s markets from setting a record for initial public offerings (IPOs) this year, as a cohort of technology companies make their much-anticipated debuts later in the year, according to UBS Group AG. Last year companies amassed US$4.6 billion from IPOs, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and Anuj Kapoor, head of investment banking at UBS India, said that the figure would be easily eclipsed. “I would say we will surpass twice the money we raised in 2020 through IPOs,” Kapoor said. So far this year, IPOs have raised nearly US$3 billion, the best start to the year since 2018, the data show.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it