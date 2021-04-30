Freight forwarder and logistics operator T3EX Global Holdings Corp (台驊國際投資控股) saw its net profit advance 17.39 times from a year earlier to NT$398.17 million (US$14.25 million) last quarter, as air and sea cargo rates remained high.
Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to NT$3.16 last quarter, not only hitting the highest in a single quarter, but also surpassing cumulative EPS in the first three quarters of last year, it said yesterday.
“We suffered in the first quarter last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and even had to ask some of our employees to take unpaid leave. However, the tide has turned this year,” T3EX chairman David Yen (顏益財) told an earnings conference.
Sea freight rates have surged from 2019, as consumption-driven demand recovered and container capacity declined, it said.
“Demand for container shipping capacity exceeded supply across all shipping routes, which is unprecedented over the past four decades,” Yen said.
The COVID-19 pandemic was not the only factor behind the shipping boom, it could also be attributed to changes in the industry’s structure, as many shippers retired older vessels in advance due to tighter environmental regulations, which helped reduce supply and improved cargo rates, Yen said.
“Major players have not raised their capacity significantly over the past few years and it might be the new normal, as they know that [massive capacity expansion] would be suicide,” Yen said.
T3EX said it expects sea freight rates to remain high this quarter, fueled by the US’ new economic relief bill and a recovering global economy, as vaccination rollout picks up speed.
Sea freight rates could decline once congestion problems at sea ports are solved, but that would not necessarily hurt them, as smoother marine traffic would mean shippers could increase freight volume, Yen said.
T3EX added that it expects air cargo rates to remain high this quarter, as many clients, such as computer, panel and sports equipment manufacturers, who used to transport their goods by sea have switched to air cargo service to avoid penalties for delays.
“Nowadays, air cargo rates change thrice a day as airlines, which rely on their cargo business to weather the crisis, focus on adjusting pricing to gain the most profit,” said Benison Hsu (許旭輝), chairman of Taiwan Express Co (台灣航空貨運), a unit of T3EX.
T3EX also reported that its book value of NT$3.86 billion at the end of last month was 23 percent higher from a quarter earlier, as its unrealized profits advanced due to the rising share price of Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), in which it holds 17 million shares.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement