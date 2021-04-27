French energy giant Total SE yesterday confirmed it is suspending work on a massive US$20 billion gas project in northern Mozambique after an Islamist assault on a nearby town last month.
“Considering the evolution of the security situation... Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site,” the company said in a statement.
Total added that it was declaring a “force majeure” situation beyond its control, a legal concept meaning it can suspend fulfilling contractual obligations.
Photo: AFP
A March 24 Islamist raid on Palma in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado Province prompted Total to remove remaining staff from the natural gas site.
It had already evacuated some workers and suspended construction in January following a series of Islamist attacks nearby.
Last week, the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique (CTA) said that Total had suspended contracts with a series of businesses indirectly involved in the gas project.
CTA president Agostinho Vuma said at the time that Total had assured that the gas project would resume “once it is safe,” although the energy company itself declined to comment.
Gas-rich Cabo Delgado has been battered by a bloody Islamist insurgency since 2017.
The violence has killed at least 2,600 people and displaced nearly 700,000, raising doubts over the viability of the biggest single investment in Africa even before the latest raid.
Last month’s attack on Palma took place just 10km from the gas project’s nerve center, despite a government commitment to set up a 25km security radius around the site.
Dozens were killed in the assault, provisional government tallies showed.
Hundreds of others, including many foreign workers, were evacuated by air and sea, while thousands of locals walked to nearby districts.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled