Holtek Semiconductor Inc (盛群半導體) expects revenue to grow sequentially by a double-digit percentage this quarter, with growth momentum potentially extending into next quarter due to price hikes and healthy customer demand mainly from China, a company executive said yesterday.
The microcontroller units developer said it is considering raising prices further in the second half of this year to reflect an uptrend in wafer costs.
Holtek raised the prices of all of its products by 15 percent this month.
Photo: Vanessa Cho, Taipei Times
“Based on our orders on hand for the second quarter, we expect [revenue] will grow by a double digit percentage from the first quarter,” Armstrong Tsai (蔡榮宗), vice president of the Holtek Semiconductor Inc sales and marketing center, told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday.
A shortage of wafer capacity has caused headaches, while customer demand has not been a problem at all, Holtek said.
A rebound in demand from China, the biggest export destination for Holtek, would boost revenue growth this quarter, while demand from other overseas markets has remained sluggish amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Holtek earlier this month asked customers to stop placing new orders for this year as it could not secure enough wafer capacity amid the chip shortage.
Tsai yesterday said that the company is seeking new wafer supply contracts from chipmakers and, if successful, could begin accepting new orders next month.
United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) is Holtek’s major wafer supplier.
Holtek is accepting orders for next year with a downpayment of 30 percent of total orders to avoid overbooking.
Semiconductor supply chain capacity constraints have stretched the company’s product delivery cycle to six months from a regular cycle of three months, Tsai said, adding that tight capacity at chip testing and packaging service providers was mainly to blame.
Holtek’s revenue surged 42 percent year-on-year to NT$1.47 billion (US$52.58 million) last quarter, after it shipped 30 percent more microcontroller units primarily used in home appliances, as well as healthcare devices, such as forehead thermometers and blood pressure meters.
Microcontroller units made up 75 percent of the company’s total revenue last quarter.
Holtek saw net profit soar 138 percent to NT$347.2 million — the second-highest in the company’s history — from NT$145.8 million in the first quarter of last year.
On a quarterly basis, net profit contracted 3.4 percent from NT$355.32 million, which had been a record high.
Earnings per share jumped to NT$1.59 last quarter from NT$0.64 a year earlier.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled