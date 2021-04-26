Taipei job fair aims to match students from allies to firms

MAKING CONNECTIONS: Students from Taiwan’s allied countries can give companies a language and knowledge edge, a government official said

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) is to host a job fair focusing on students from Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and other emerging markets in Taipei on May 29, the government-funded trade promotion organization said on Friday.

The purpose of the job fair is to enable Taiwanese companies with overseas businesses and those planning to expand abroad to recruit talent with special language skills, the council said.

Taiwanese investors are relatively unfamiliar with the nation’s diplomatic allies and emerging markets, despite their huge potential, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) said at a launch event for the fair.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council as well as others attend a news conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times

TAITRA president Leonor Lin (林芳苗) said that many enterprises struggle to recruit professionals fluent in less dominant languages.

The government is holding the job fair to help Taiwanese companies expand their markets and explore business opportunities abroad, Tsao said.

The fair, to be held at the Taipei International Convention Center, specifically targets international students in Taiwan from allied nations and other countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, TAITRA said.

The students should not only have professional skills, but also foreign language abilities, as well as a good knowledge of their countries’ culture and that of neighboring states, Tsao said.

Over the past eight years, more than 20,000 foreign students have opted to stay in Taiwan after completing their studies, said Nicole Lee (李彥儀), a senior official at the Ministry of Education.

In 2018, the ministry built a Taiwan alumni database to track the development of foreign graduates, and it provides graduates with information about job openings through newsletters, Lee said.