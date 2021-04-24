The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) yesterday raised its economic growth forecast for the nation to 5.03 percent, citing a global economic recovery, which it said would boost the nation’s exports and domestic demand.
That represented an increase of 0.73 percentage points from its forecast in January and is the first to forecast growth of more than 5 percent.
The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics in late February forecast that GDP would grow 4.64 percent this year, while the central bank last month projected a 4.53 percent increase.
Photo: CNA
Despite the uncertainty over the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the technology sector has not suffered any ill-effects, allowing Taiwanese manufacturing activity to expand, TIER said.
The upgraded economic growth forecast was based on rising domestic demand and exports in Taiwan, TIER president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) told reporters.
If the global economy continues to recover, TIER might consider raising its forecast for Taiwan again, he said.
TIER forecasts that the Taiwanese economy would post quarterly growth of 6.01 percent, 7.35 percent, 3.64 percent and 3.43 percent.
The higher GDP growth forecast for this year also reflects a relatively low baseline last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Gordon Sun (孫明德), director of TIER’s Economic Forecasting Center.
Other major factors include contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) massive investment plans and robust demand for emerging technologies, such as 5G applications in the information and communications technology industry.
TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, last week said that it plans to spend US$30 billion of its capital expenditure to expand production capacity and upgrade its technologies to maintain its lead over its competitors.
Taiwan’s private investment is expected to grow 5.02 percent this year, while capital formation would increase by 4.43 percent, TIER said, raising its growth forecasts from 4.83 percent and 4.14 percent respectively.
Telecoms are also working to build their 5G networks, while many companies are investing in the nation’s offshore wind and solar energy development projects, TIER said.
Private consumption is expected to increase 4.35 percent this year, TIER said, raising its forecast by 0.22 percentage points, on the back of a thriving manufacturing sector and a booming equity market.
The think tank also hiked it growth forecast for Taiwan’s exports of merchandise and services, from 4.87 percent to 5.64 percent, and for imports, from 4.47 percent to 4.87 percent.
It raised its projection for growth in the consumer price index, from 1 percent to 1.3 percent, saying that while global raw material prices are on the rise, it remains to be seen whether the world economy would face inflationary pressure.
Meanwhile, business sentiment in the local manufacturing sector weakened slightly last month, with the composite index for the manufacturing sector dropping 0.39 from the previous month to 105.73.
The composite index for the property industry fell 2.68 from February to 106.6 last month, while the index for the service sector rose 1.25 to 100.96, TIER said.
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer