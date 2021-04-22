Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) yesterday confirmed that it had recently been subject to a cyberattack, but said that its operations have not been affected.
“Quanta Computer’s information security team has worked with external [information technology] experts in response to cyberattacks on a small number of Quanta servers,” the company said in a statement.
“We’ve reported to and have maintained seamless communications with the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities. There has been no material impact on the company’s business operations,” it said.
Photo: CNA
Its information security defense system was activated immediately and it has resumed internal services affected by the incident, the company said.
It is upgrading its cybersecurity infrastructure to protect its data, it said.
Quanta, the leading notebook manufacturer and one of Apple Inc’s business partners, was asked by ransomware gang REvil to pay a US$100 million after the group allegedly stole “a lot of confidential data” from Quanta’s network, including Apple product blueprints.
REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, on Tuesday published a blog on its Web site in which it claimed to have infiltrated Quanta’s computer network.
However, Quanta refused to communicate with the Russian gang or pay them, a report by the Bleeping Computer technology news Web site said.
Ransomware is a type of malicious code that typically encrypts data or a network of computers. The hackers then demand a ransom to decrypt the information, or a promise from the hackers not to sell their secret documents.
Quanta is the latest target on a list of Taiwanese technology companies, including PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) and contract notebook maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), that have been attacked by ransomware in the past few months.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安), a former vice president of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) industrial big data office, yesterday called on the government to develop concrete plans to help domestic tech companies combat cyberattacks.
The attacks show that most Taiwanese companies have a serious lack of experts in the cybersecurity field, Kao said.
These attacks are resulting in tremendous losses for local enterprises and are creating an overall crisis in Taiwan’s world-renowned tech industry, she said, adding that the government should propose a defensive strategy as soon as possible.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is