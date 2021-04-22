Electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday said that it has formed a strategic partnership with Hero MotoCorp Ltd to accelerate the Indian scooter maker’s shift to electric.
The companies are planning a joint venture to take Gogoro’s battery-swapping platform to India and are to collaborate on electric vehicle development to bring Hero-branded vehicles to the market using the Powered by Gogoro Network model.
“With this new partnership, we commit to introducing a sustainable mobility paradigm, first in India and then in other markets around the world. This partnership will strengthen and expedite the Indian government’s electrification drive and will have a significant impact on India’s energy and mobility future,” Hero chairman and chief executive officer Pawan Munjal said in a statement.
Photo courtesy of Gogoro Inc
“We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two-wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refueling is vital,” Gogoro founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) said in the statement.
The strategic partnership came as the Indian government rolled out a new policy to retire all 150cc gas-power scooters by 2025.
Hero is the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, with a 35.78 percent market share last year. It sold more than 5.8 million scooters from April last year to last month, the statement said.
Hero aims to sell 100 million new scooters in the next eight years, it said.
India is the world’s biggest scooter market, with new vehicle sales of 17.5 million to 20 million a year, the statement said.
The Gogoro Network is an open platform for battery swapping and smart mobility services, and delivers an alternative to legacy fuel.
At home, Gogoro designs and makes electric scooters for Yamaha Motor Co, Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰), Motive Power Industry Co (摩特動力) and Suzuki Motor Corp under the Powered by Gogoro Network model.
With more than 375,000 riders and 2,000 battery-swapping stations, the Gogoro Network manages 265,000 daily battery swaps.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is