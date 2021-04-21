The Ministry of Finance yesterday said that professional credentials are what determine its top choices for chief executives of state-run financial institutions, in an attempt to rebut media reports about political intervention.
The clarification came after local Chinese-language media said that political influence was behind leadership reshuffles at First Securities Inc (第一金證券), Mega Securities Co (兆豐證券) and other companies where the ministry controls a majority stake and names senior executives, with approval from the Executive Yuan.
The ministry said that former First Securities chairman Yeh Kuang-chang (葉光章) tendered his resignation after it launched a probe into allegations of mismanagement and misconduct.
The probe would continue, it said, adding that Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) handpicked Yeh’s successor, Chen Chih-chuan (陳致全), after factoring in his professional credentials and quality of character.
Media reports have said that appointment decisions had more to do with power struggles between Premier Su Cheng-chang (蘇貞昌) and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), although Su dismissed the allegations as groundless.
Su said that he conducts a proper review of all candidates for state-run financial institutes, without knowing most of them beforehand.
Mega Securities chairwoman Chen Pei-chun (陳佩君) was approved for her position in 2018 after then-premier William Lai (賴清德) gave his go-ahead, the ministry said yesterday, panning suggestions that Su is pulling strings behind the scenes.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is