Presale and newly completed house prices in northern Taiwan rose last quarter from a quarter earlier, as developers passed cost increases linked to credit controls and higher building material prices on to buyers, the Chinese-language My Housing Monthly reported last week.
Presale and new housing prices rose 0.5 to 2.2 percent to record highs in northern Taiwan, except in Yilan County, during the January-to-March period, as developers set prices in line with the upswing in construction costs and found support in real demand and economic growth, My Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said.
“Price hikes are likely to be sustained in light of rising building material and labor costs,” Ho said, adding that developers are also seeking to pass extra costs related to credit controls and property tax hikes on to homebuyers.
Photo: CNA
Stricter lending terms for land purchases and unsold houses mean higher property development costs, as do heavy taxes on house transfers — including presale contracts — within five years of purchase, Ho said.
Taiwan’s robust economy, low interest rates and excessive liquidity would continue to lend support to real demand, Ho said.
Presale and new housing prices in Taipei averaged NT$902,000 (US$32,056) per ping (3.31m2), increasing 1.8 percent from three months earlier, My Housing Monthly said.
Price increases were more evident in the capital’s second-tier districts, such as Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖), Wenshan (文山) and Beitou (北投), it said, adding that sale rates are healthy.
Presale and new housing prices increased 0.5 percent to NT$409,000 per ping in New Taipei City, up for the fourth straight quarter, the publication said.
Prices in Keelung rose to a new high of NT$217,000 per ping and continued to break records in Taoyuan, it said.
Presale and new housing prices in Hsinchu rose 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to NT$237,000 per ping, thanks to solid demand and a lack of new supply, it said.
Yilan bucked the trend with a 1.4 percent decline in asking prices, as developers shifted their focus to relatively affordable projects in less popular locations, Ho said, adding that the drop would likely be short-lived.
Looking forward, presale projects might drop significantly after stricter property taxes come into effect in July, Ho said.
Online property information provider Ubee (屋比房屋) said that the number of presale contracts for sale spiked by 7,000 in the past month to 35,000 nationwide, ahead of the new property taxes.
Sellers anxious to exit the market would lower their prices, it said.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is