People still prefer to stay in Taiwan rather than plan overseas trips, despite the COVID-19 situation being much less concerning than six months ago, a survey conducted by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed yesterday.
Sixty-seven percent of respondents said that they would prefer to travel domestically over the next six months as they are still worried about how the COVID-19 situation is developing in other countries, while few respondents were planning to travel overseas, the survey showed.
Only 3.1 percent of the 13,316 respondents said that they would be willing to undergo quarantine requirements so that they could travel abroad within the next six months.
Photo: CNA
Another 1.4 percent said that they are interested in participating in the Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” program, while 29 percent said that they have no travel plans.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said that they would spend less than 5 percent of their annual income on trips, while only 4.4 percent were willing to spend more than 10 percent of their income on travel.
Meanwhile, respondents indicated a modest increase in consumption of big-ticket items and more respondents anticipated getting a raise within the next six months, which possibly could be attributed to a recovering local economy and the easing of the local COVID-19 situation.
While most respondents, 50.6 percent, said that they would not channel more cash into equities, 37 percent of respondents plan to increase their stocks positions and 13.8 percent intend to slash their holdings.
