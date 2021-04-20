Two people were killed in Texas in the fiery crash of a Tesla and authorities said there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash, although it is not clear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used.
A Harris County constable told television stations in Houston that there was a person in the front passenger seat and another in a rear passenger seat after the wreck on Saturday night in the Houston suburb of Spring.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said authorities are certain that no one was driving the car at the time of the crash.
Photo: Reuters / Scott J. Engle
“They feel very confident just with the positioning of the bodies after the impact that there was no one driving that vehicle,” Herman told KHOU-TV.
The car was traveling fast and failed to navigate a turn before running off the road, hitting a tree and bursting into flames, deputies said.
The identity of the victims had not been released by Sunday afternoon. KHOU reported that one was 69 and the other was 59.
Tesla Inc did not immediately respond to an e-mail requesting comment.
Federal traffic safety officials are investigating several Tesla crashes in which the vehicle’s Autopilot function might have been used, including crashes in which cars drove under tractor-trailers.
The company warns customers that its driver-assist system, called Autopilot, is not an autonomous-driving program, and that they must pay attention and be ready to take control of the vehicle.
However, the US National Transportation Safety Board last year said that the design of the system allows drivers to avoid paying attention and fails to limit where Autopilot can be used.
KPRC-TV reported that a brother-in-law of one of the victims said it took four hours to extinguish the blaze.
Authorities said the vehicle’s batteries repeatedly reignited, and Herman said that deputies called Tesla to ask how to put out the fire.
Tesla publishes information for first responders, including the location of high-voltage lines.
Separately, a disgruntled Tesla owner climbed atop one of the electric vehicle pioneer’s cars on the opening day of the Shanghai Auto Show, before being dragged away by security.
Wearing a white T-shirt with Chinese writing that translated as “Brake lost control,” the woman climbed onto a red Model 3 in Tesla’s modest booth yesterday, according to videos and photographs circulating on social media.
Tesla said the woman, a car owner from Henan, “is widely known for having repeatedly protested against Tesla’s brake issue.”
Tesla “places great emphasis” on consumer rights, and has raised several solutions in previous negotiations with the woman, but she insisted on returning the car, while refusing to have an independent checkup, a company representative said.
The woman claims the brakes of her Model 3 failed and four of her family members were almost killed in an accident, Shine News reported last month.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total