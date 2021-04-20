The combined first-year premiums (FYP) generated by local life insurers last month grew 28 percent to NT$80.91 billion (US$2.87 billion) from NT$63.15 billion a year earlier, fueled by sales of investment-linked insurance products, data compiled by the Life Insurance Association showed last week.
The annual growth ended 13 months of declines, the data showed.
The main growth driver was investment-linked annuities, whose FYPs advanced 1.98 times from NT$9.9 billion a year earlier to NT$29.54 billion, as consumers’ appetite for the products increased on expectations of good returns, the data showed.
Photo courtesy of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co
“Local and US stock markets continued to hit record highs, which boosted consumers’ willingness to put money into investment-linked products,” the association said in a report on Friday.
Unlike traditional life insurance policies, which pay upon the death of the insured, annuities generally focus on investment in stocks or bonds, and offer regular payments to policyholders.
The ratio of annuities’ FYPs to overall FYPs last month climbed to 36.5 percent, up from 12 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Traditional life insurance policies generated FYPs of NT$46.56 billion, accounting for 57.5 percent of the total and down from 81 percent a year earlier, the data showed.
Traditional life insurance policies’ combined FYPs fell year-on-year for the 15th consecutive month, but the pace slowed last month to a decline of 4 percent, compared with a drop of 40 percent in February, the data showed.
The slowdown came after some insurers early last month raised their declared interest rates, which determine policyholders’ monthly bonuses, following a rise in US Treasury yields, the report said.
Meanwhile, FYPs of accident insurance policies rose 3.4 percent annually to NT$1.01 billion and those of health insurance products increased 2.9 percent to NT$3.78 billion, the data showed.
