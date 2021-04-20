Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) yesterday declined to commit to an interest rate freeze for the next two years, unlike the bank’s major global peers, saying the bank has to factor in inflation risks and other economic data when setting policy.
Yang’s remarks came as inflationary pressures build up around the world amid an improving global economy and continued monetary easing.
“The central bank has no intention of raising interest rates for the time being, but cannot promise to maintain the same policy stance for the next two years,” Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The central bank would consider interest rate hikes if inflation becomes uncontrollable, Yang said, adding that related readings are benign for the time being.
The consumer price index last month increased 1.26 percent, higher than the 1.2 percent alert level, while the wholesale price index rose 4.36 percent, ending nearly two years of decline, due to a 32.81 percent spike in crude oil prices from a year earlier, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on April 8.
Yang yesterday said he shared the US Federal Reserve’s observation that it is better to leave policy rates unchanged until inflation persistently stays above alarm levels.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the Fed would not hike rates until recovery in the US labor market is achieved, and inflation reaches 2 percent and stays on track to run moderately above that level for some time, adding that these are unlikely to happen before next year.
Taiwan’s GDP might grow 4.53 percent or higher this year, driven mainly by domestic demand, giving the central bank leeway to cope with inflation, Yang said.
However, he voiced concern that rate hikes could attract global capital and destabilize the local currency, given Taiwan’s small and open economy.
The nation is already flush with liquidity, as excessive savings outweigh private investment, Yang said.
Government agencies, such as the Ministry of Economic Affairs, can help by guiding private funds to industrial investments, and other policymakers can help channel money to overseas investment tools, he said.
More effective utilization of funds could also help divert liquidity away from the local property market, Yang said.
He said he would not rule out further credit controls to cool the property market, as housing prices, transaction volume and real-estate lending continue to grow, despite tightening measures.
The central bank has cut the loan-to-value (LTV) ratios twice in three months to 40 percent for corporate buyers and multiple-home owners to make property investments more expensive.
Yang said he would consider capping LTV ratios at 50 percent for individual second-home owners, who have so far been spared from tightening measures.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total