Oil posted the biggest weekly gain since early last month as signs emerged of a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gaining traction in the US and China.
Futures in New York advanced 6.4 percent this week, despite eking out a small loss on Friday.
On the heels of robust economic figures out of the US, data from China showed that its GDP climbed 18.3 percent in the first quarter of this year from a year prior as consumer spending beat forecasts.
Last month, China’s refiners processed about 20 percent more crude than a year earlier, pointing to the strength of the country’s rebound.
JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts brought forward their forecast for the global benchmark Brent hitting US$70 a barrel again by four months to next month, with a boost in US demand likely bringing inventories for countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in line sooner than expected.
West Texas Intermediate for May delivery on Friday fell US$0.33 to settle at US$63.13, up 6.4 percent for the week.
Brent crude for May delivery on Friday fell US$0.17 to US$66.77, up 6 percent weekly.
“The world’s two largest economies are starting to really shine, and despite difficulties in Europe, they’re starting to get vaccinations going as well,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said. “Having Europe, China and the US for the most part looking at a return to normalcy, that speaks wonders for the demand outlook, which is very supportive for higher prices.”
Prices this week escaped the narrow trading range they had been in for nearly a month, with upbeat developments out of the world’s two largest economies helping lift the outlook for demand.
The International Energy Agency joined the world’s major oil organizations in boosting its consumption forecasts earlier this week, with the agency citing the improving situation in US and China.
In Asia, a Chinese mega-refiner and some Japanese oil companies have been snapping up crude cargoes, boding well for the physical market.
With Asian buying picking up, gauges of market strength have also climbed. Brent’s nearest timespread was in a bullish backwardation of US$0.48 a barrel on Friday, compared with as little as US$0.37 on Wednesday.
“We’re closing the gap on gasoline and jet fuel,” Third Bridge Group Ltd global head for industrials, materials and energy Peter McNally said. “International travel is not coming back this summer, but as far as the two biggest markets go — China and the US — it’s encouraging,” he said.
Commodities faced a broad-based surge this week, with oil and metals both topping key technical levels alongside a weaker US dollar and lower US Treasury yields.
The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index broke out to the highest since late February after hedge funds trimmed their net bullish positions for six straight weeks.
The oil market is facing an increase in supply in the coming months, although OPEC said this week that rising demand should allow for global stockpiles to deplete.
Exports of Russia’s flagship Urals crude are set to rise sharply in the first five days of next month, a move that pressured swap markets tied to the grade.
Complicating the picture, talks are continuing between Iran and world powers over the revival of a 2015 nuclear agreement, a return to which could see the US lift sanctions on the Persian Gulf nation’s oil exports.
Still, progress on the talks has been uncertain in the past few days.
Despite strong recovery signals from China and the US, COVID-19 continues to slow growth elsewhere. In India, refineries are diverting oxygen produced at their plants to hospitals to help battle a serious second wave, which has led to fuel sales tumbling during the first half of this month, compared with a month earlier.
Additional reporting by staff writer
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US