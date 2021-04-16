Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Wednesday made a dramatic stock market debut amid frenzied interest in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, despite concerns about a bubble.
The enterprise, the first company devoted entirely to cryptocurrency to list on a US stock exchange, debuted on the NASDAQ Composite at US$381 per share, 52 percent above its reference price, and rose as high as US$429.54 before finishing the day at US$328.28.
The company ended the day with a market value of about US$86 billion, after topping US$100 billion earlier in the session.
Photo: Bloomberg
Coinbase chose a direct listing, which does not allow it to raise new funds, but does offer current shareholders — founders, employees and historical investors — the opportunity to sell their shares on the market.
The company has benefited from bitcoin’s meteoric rise over the past year, with the cryptoasset’s price rising from US$6,500 last April to new records of as high as US$64,000 on Wednesday, before retreating somewhat.
Other virtual currencies — such as ether, litecoin or stellar lumens — have also surged in line with bitcoin.
The Coinbase entry “is potentially a watershed event for the crypto industry,” Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Daniel Ives said. “Coinbase is a foundational piece of the crypto ecosystem and is a barometer for the growing mainstream adoption of bitcoin and crypto for the coming years, in our opinion.”
Founded in 2012 in San Francisco by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, the platform allows users to buy and sell about 50 cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether.
In the first quarter, Coinbase had 56 million users and more than 6 million people per month making transactions, a company report showed.
The company reported that revenue in the first quarter increased almost 10-fold year-on-year to US$1.8 billion, while profit increased 25-fold, in the range of US$730 million to US$800 million.
If the situation seems favorable to Coinbase, questions remain the order of the day among observers, who recall the company’s dependence on the price of virtual currencies, which tend to be volatile.
On Wednesday, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the Economic Club of Washington that cryptocurrencies are “really vehicles for speculation.”
“No one is using them for payments, for example, like the dollar,” Powell said. “It’s a little bit like gold... For thousands of years, human beings have given gold this special value that it doesn’t have from an industrial standpoint, but nonetheless for thousands of years, they’ve done so.”
Before its spectacular rise over the past few months, bitcoin had experienced setbacks, particularly in 2018 when it kept falling.
Some are also drawing attention to the distrust of lawmakers in several countries who are concerned about cryptocurrencies being used for illicit purposes.
“The bigger question is whether any valuation is sustainable, particularly given how many governments aren’t particularly enamored of cryptocurrencies,” CMC Markets UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. “Future regulation is likely to be a clear-and-present danger and a probable headwind.”
Coinbase was recently charged by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission with “reporting false, misleading or inaccurate” information about cryptocurrencies, and manipulating the market between 2015 and 2018.
In a settlement, Coinbase paid a US$6.5 million fine and it was forced to push back its listing date on Wall Street.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US