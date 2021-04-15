Meituan (美團), ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) and JD.com Inc (京東) were among 12 Chinese technology firms that issued pledges to obey antitrust laws yesterday, a day after Beijing gave the companies one month to conduct internal reviews and comply with Chinese government guidelines.
Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多), Baidu Inc (百度) and Sina Weibo (新浪微博) were also among firms that published their commitments in a statement on the Web site of the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation.
The antitrust watchdog had summoned 34 companies to a meeting on Tuesday, ordering them to rectify their excesses and issue pledges to operate legally.
Photo: Reuters
Other firms would also issue statements over the next three days, the regulator said, calling on the Chinese public to help monitor the firms and hold them to their word.
The regulator exhorted the tech giants to heed the example of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), which was fined a record US$2.8 billion following a four-month probe into the e-commerce titan for abuses like forced exclusivity.
Meituan said in its pledge that it would “consciously maintain market order” and “won’t force merchants to ‘pick one of two’ through unreasonable means.”
The food delivery firm offered to work with regulators and said that it accepted social supervision.
Other e-commerce operators including JD.com, Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購) and Vipshop Holdings Ltd (唯品會) also committed to not engage in forced exclusivity, a practice that the regulator criticized for “flagrantly” trampling and destroying market order.
Pinduoduo and Dingdong Maicai (叮咚買菜) — major players in the emerging community e-commerce sector — also pledged to stay away from improper pricing.
ByteDance, owner of hit apps like TikTok and Douyin (抖音), issued a 13-point pledge that included promises to bolster compliance management and avoid contraventions such as abuses of market power, and unlawful mergers and acquisitions.
Meituan shares gained nearly 4 percent and JD.com shares rose more than 2 percent in Hong Kong yesterday, recovering some of their losses from earlier this week.
China’s wide-ranging campaign against its tech leaders has erased billions of US dollars in value from the sector since November last year, when new antitrust laws and regulations on financial technology firms were introduced and regulators launched an offensive against Jack Ma’s (馬雲) empire, including the scuttling of Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) US$35 billion initial public offering.
The 34 firms must undergo “complete rectification” after conducting internal checks and inspections over the next month, and make a pledge to society to obey rules and laws, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.
The agency would organize follow-up inspections, and companies that continue to engage in contraventions would be dealt with severely, it said.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US