EQUITIES
Select tech recoup losses
The TAIEX yesterday closed higher after seesawing ahead of 17,000 points on a day when turnover hit an all-time high. Select tech heavyweights recouped earlier losses on bargain hunting, and steel and shipping sector stocks attracted rotational buying in a market still bolstered by high liquidity, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 41.06 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,865.97 on turnover of NT$483.834 billion (US$17.02 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$1.80 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “Some investors remained anxious, waiting for TSMC’s [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, 台積電] investor conference on Thursday to find out the company’s results for the first quarter and its guidance for the second quarter, as well as for 2021,” Mega International Investment Services Corp (兆豐國際投顧) manager Alex Huang (黃國偉) said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Fab equipment sales soar
Global sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment last year surged 19 percent to a record US$71.2 billion, up from US$59.8 billion in 2019, industry association SEMI reported yesterday. SEMI expects global sales of wafer processing equipment to hit a new record this year, after major chipmakers announced new capital expenditure plans for this year, SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) said in a statement. SEMI data showed that China for the first time last year surpassed Taiwan to become the largest semiconductor equipment market, with sales surging 39 percent year-on-year to US$18.72 billion, while sales in Taiwan edged up 0.2 percent to US$17.15 billion, sales in South Korea grew 61 percent to US$16.08 billion and sales in North America fell 20 percent, after three years of growth.
CHIPMAKERS
MediaTek sales hit record
MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s largest IC designer, on Tuesday posted record-high monthly and quarterly sales driven by big shipments of 5G smartphone and TV chips. The company posted consolidated sales of NT$40.15 billion for last month, up 23.33 percent from February and up 75.89 percent from last year — the first time its revenue has exceeded NT$40 billion in a single month. First-quarter sales also set a company record for a single quarter at NT$108.03 billion, up 12.06 percent from a quarter earlier and up 77.5 percent from a year earlier, MediaTek said. The figure beat the company’s earlier sales guidance for the quarter of NT$96.4 billion to NT$104.1 billion.
CHIPMAKERS
TSMC faces temporary power outage
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that a seven-hour power outage at South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) mainly disrupted the production of 40-nanometer chips at one of its factories. TSMC said it was still evaluating the cost of the power outage at its Fab 14 P7 site, which according to local media reports was estimated at NT$1 billion (US$35.14 million). When the power went off from 11:06am to 6:23pm, the company managed to resume operations with the use of its diesel power generators, TSMC said. According to the state-run Taiwan Power Co (台電), the seven-hour power outage was caused by damage to an electric cable near a power substation at the science park during construction work.
STOCK EXCHANGES
TWSE backs gender equality
The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) said that it was pleased last month to join more than 100 exchanges worldwide in celebrating the seventh annual “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” initiative. “Standing together, the TWSE and exchanges around the world held events or ceremonies to encourage the private sector to jointly promote women’s rights in economic participation,” the exchange said in a news release yesterday. On March 15, TWSE chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) and president Chien Lih-chung (簡立忠) led all senior executives in ringing the bell, demonstrating the exchange’s commitment to promoting gender equality and presenting Taiwan’s achievements in ensuring women’s empowerment, the release said. The TWSE said it had earlier marked a global 2021 Corporate Governance Evaluation Educational Sessions initiative, through which it urged all listed firms to advance gender equality and sustainable development.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US