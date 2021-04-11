The S&P 500 and the Dow on Friday rose to close at record highs, posting a third straight weekly increase partly on a lift from growth stocks, with a late-day rally building gains ahead of the quarterly earnings season next week.
Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks after being outperformed by value stocks for most of the year. A pullback in the 10-year US Treasury yield from a 14-month high hit late last month encouraged buying in growth.
Data showed US producer prices increased more than expected last month, bringing the largest annual gain in nine-and-a-half years.
Many investors now expect higher inflation as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help the US economy rebound from lockdowns, yet stocks showed little concern as the US Federal Reserve has maintained that it would allow inflation to overshoot its target.
“This is why all week long [US Chairman Jerome Powell] was jawboning, he made sure everyone understood they were expecting a spike and they are ready for it; it wasn’t a surprise,” said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Jupiter, Florida.
“Which is why the market is not backing off, because he succeeded in jawboning the anxiety and stopped people from getting really panicked about it,” Polcari said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.89 percent, to 33,800.6, the S&P 500 gained 31.63 points, or 0.77 percent, to 4,128.8 and the NASDAQ Composite added 70.88 points, or 0.51 percent, to 13,900.19.
For the week, the Dow advanced 1.95 percent, the S&P rose 2.71 percent and the NASDAQ climbed 3.12 percent.
The banks launch first-quarter earnings season next week, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co scheduled to report on Wednesday.
Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 firms to jump 25 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That would be the strongest performance for the quarter since 2018.
Megacap names such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Inc, which are in the growth index, advanced to pace the S&P 500. Amazon shares rose 2.21 percent as warehouse workers in Alabama rejected an attempt to form a union.
The Russell 1000 growth index, comprised largely of technology stocks, outperformed its value counterpart, made up mostly of cyclical stocks such as financials and energy names, for a second week following the pullback in longer-dated Treasury yields.
The Bank of America’s weekly fund flow figures showed investors have pumped more money into equities over the past five months than in the last 12 years.
Volume on US exchanges was 8.69 billion shares, compared with the 11.71 billion average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent
TAICHUNG PLANT: An official said that generator No. 3 had been retrofitted and it generates 0.46g of particulate pollution per kilowatt-hour, down from 0.6g to 0.7g A spike in demand for electricity made it necessary to restart the third coal-fired generator at the Taichung Power Plant, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said yesterday as a feud with the Taichung City Government lingers. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) has sought to keep the generator from being used. In 2019, he revoked Taipower’s license to operate the generator. However, the state-run utility has taken the city government to court over the license revocation and won the case in February last year, Taipower manager Chang Ting-shu (張廷抒) said. “We would like to remind the Taichung City Government that operation of the third