World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Factory gate prices rise

Factory gate prices last month rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018, official data showed yesterday, as growth in the world’s second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. The producer price index rose 4.4 percent in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. This compared with a 1.7 percent rise in February. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier last month, compared with a 0.2 percent decline in February, the bureau said in a separate statement.

GERMANY

Industrial production falls

Industrial production dropped for the second month in a row in February after eight months of gains as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to bite, official data showed yesterday. Federal statistics agency Destatis said that industrial output declined 1.6 percent in February after a 2 percent fall the previous month, according to corrected data.

UNITED KINGDOM

House prices jump

House prices rose at the strongest pace in six months as buyers eyed a path out of lockdowns and the government extended a temporary tax break on purchases, mortgage lender Halifax said. The 1.1 percent increase followed no change in February and brought the annual pace of house price inflation to 6.5 percent. The average cost of a home rose to ￡254,606 (US$349,000). Last month, the Exchequer extended a holiday on stamp duty that was due to expire, leaving buyers eager to complete before the deadline.

FRANCE

Gradual repair planned

France would only gradually repair the damage to its public finances from the COVID-19 pandemic, avoiding austerity measures that would hurt economic growth, a long-term fiscal plan published late on Thursday showed. The budget deficit would not fall below 3 percent of GDP until 2027, the Ministry of Finance said. While progress could have been faster, targeting a drop below 3 percent in 2025, that would have involved major spending cuts and tax increases, an official at the ministry said.

FINTECH

Linklogis rises on debut

Linklogis Inc’s (聯易融科技) shares rose on its debut in Hong Kong, with the Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊)-backed company snapping a recent run of disappointing listings in the territory. Shares of the Shenzhen-based fintech firm closed 9.9 percent higher. Linklogis had priced its US$1.02 billion initial public offering near the midpoint of an indicative range at HK$17.58 per share, while the retail portion of its offering was 98.5 times subscribed by local investors. The firm offers digital services to help facilitate supply chain finance transactions in China.

TELECOMS

PCCW explores unit sale

PCCW Ltd (電訊盈科), a Hong Kong telecommunications, media and technology conglomerate controlled by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), is exploring a sale of its information technology and data centers unit, people familiar with the matter said. PCCW is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates a possible transaction that could value PCCW Solutions Ltd (電訊盈科企業方案) at more than US$1 billion, the people said. Prospective suitors including other telecom companies and private equity firms have expressed interest in acquiring all or part of the business, the people said.