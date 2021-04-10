CHINA
Factory gate prices rise
Factory gate prices last month rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018, official data showed yesterday, as growth in the world’s second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. The producer price index rose 4.4 percent in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement. This compared with a 1.7 percent rise in February. The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent from a year earlier last month, compared with a 0.2 percent decline in February, the bureau said in a separate statement.
GERMANY
Industrial production falls
Industrial production dropped for the second month in a row in February after eight months of gains as the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic began to bite, official data showed yesterday. Federal statistics agency Destatis said that industrial output declined 1.6 percent in February after a 2 percent fall the previous month, according to corrected data.
UNITED KINGDOM
House prices jump
House prices rose at the strongest pace in six months as buyers eyed a path out of lockdowns and the government extended a temporary tax break on purchases, mortgage lender Halifax said. The 1.1 percent increase followed no change in February and brought the annual pace of house price inflation to 6.5 percent. The average cost of a home rose to ￡254,606 (US$349,000). Last month, the Exchequer extended a holiday on stamp duty that was due to expire, leaving buyers eager to complete before the deadline.
FRANCE
Gradual repair planned
France would only gradually repair the damage to its public finances from the COVID-19 pandemic, avoiding austerity measures that would hurt economic growth, a long-term fiscal plan published late on Thursday showed. The budget deficit would not fall below 3 percent of GDP until 2027, the Ministry of Finance said. While progress could have been faster, targeting a drop below 3 percent in 2025, that would have involved major spending cuts and tax increases, an official at the ministry said.
FINTECH
Linklogis rises on debut
Linklogis Inc’s (聯易融科技) shares rose on its debut in Hong Kong, with the Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊)-backed company snapping a recent run of disappointing listings in the territory. Shares of the Shenzhen-based fintech firm closed 9.9 percent higher. Linklogis had priced its US$1.02 billion initial public offering near the midpoint of an indicative range at HK$17.58 per share, while the retail portion of its offering was 98.5 times subscribed by local investors. The firm offers digital services to help facilitate supply chain finance transactions in China.
TELECOMS
PCCW explores unit sale
PCCW Ltd (電訊盈科), a Hong Kong telecommunications, media and technology conglomerate controlled by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), is exploring a sale of its information technology and data centers unit, people familiar with the matter said. PCCW is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates a possible transaction that could value PCCW Solutions Ltd (電訊盈科企業方案) at more than US$1 billion, the people said. Prospective suitors including other telecom companies and private equity firms have expressed interest in acquiring all or part of the business, the people said.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent