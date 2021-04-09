Mega Financial Holding eyes growth as profit slips

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





State-run Mega Financial Holding Co (兆豐金控) aims to improve its earnings ability this year by targeting overseas banking, mortgage lending and wealth management operations, company officials told an online investors conference yesterday.

The bank-focused conglomerate unveiled the goal after its net income declined 14 percent to NT$25.02 billion (US$880.1 million) last year, or earnings per share of NT$1.84.

Drastic interest rate cuts by central banks to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on interest income and bancassurance, Mega Financial president David Hu (胡光華) said.

The Mega Financial Holding Co offices are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. The company told an online investors conference yesterday that it aims to improve its earnings ability this year by targeting overseas banking, mortgage lending and wealth management operations. Photo: Wu Chi-lun, Taipei Times

BRIGHT FUTURE

The operating environment is brightening with the world on course to emerge from the pandemic later this year following vaccine rollouts, Hu said.

“Mega Financial is seeking to reignite profit momentum on the back of its banking and securities arms, in line with a twin growth-driven strategy,” Hu said.

Net income for the first two months already picked up 12.7 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.94 billion, company data showed.

Main subsidiary Mega International Commercial Bank (兆豐銀行) is to pursue 3.5 percent loan growth this year with a focus on the US, Southeast Asian and other foreign markets where local firms are deepening their presence and would need financial support, officials said.

Lending operations grew more than 40 percent at its Osaka branch, 30 percent in Austria, and 7 to 25 percent at US branches in California and New York in the past two months, they said.

Some local firms have made known their investment plans in the US, while others are taking advantage of rapid economic growth in Southeast Asia, they said, adding that Mega Bank would also like to take part in syndicated loans.

GROWING ASSETS

Mega Bank is also creating a new wealth management business to target high-net-worth clients with a goal of NT$15 billion in assets under management this year, company officials said.

Tightened credit controls would not affect plans to grow mortgage lending by 5 percent this year because Mega Bank has limited operations targeting first-time buyers and houses in good locations, they said.

Mega Securities Co (兆豐證券), which posted 41.9 percent growth in net income to NT$1.55 billion last year thanks to liquidity-driven rallies on the local bourse, would seek to remain a key profit driver this year by expanding its product offers, they said.

Mega Financial failed to report trading gains last year because banking shares dominated its portfolio, they said, adding it would adjust by raising positions in technology plays and firms that pay generous dividends.

Mega Financial declined to comment on its own dividend plans, saying that its board of directors would address the matter soon.