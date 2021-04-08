Gogoro sales jump on new release

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) on Tuesday reported a healthy increase in electric scooter sales last month, thanks to the rollout of its VIVA MIX series and the renewal of government subsidies.

The company sold 5,945 units, up from 1,107 in February.

That enabled Gogoro to secure an 8.4 percent share of Taiwan’s overall scooter market, up from 2.6 percent a month earlier.

Gogoro VIVA MIX electric scooters are pictured at a news conference in Taipei on Feb. 23. Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times

During the first three months of this year, accumulated sales reached 8,119 units, the company said.

Gogoro continued to dominate the local electric scooter market, seizing a 79.9 percent market share in the first quarter.

Together with electric scooters made by Yamaha Motor Co, Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰), Motive Power Industry Co (摩特動力), Suzuki Motor Corp and Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業), overall electric scooter sales in Taiwan plunged 48.27 percent to 10,159 units last quarter from 19,637 units a year earlier, industry data showed.

Electric scooters accounted for about 6.1 percent of the nation’s scooter sales last quarter.

Scooter sales in Taiwan contracted 5.29 percent to 70,550 units last month from 74,493 units a year earlier, but last month’s figure grew 63 percent from February’s 43,300 units.

In the first quarter, scooter sales shrank 10.88 percent to 166,317 units from 186,617 units a year earlier, data showed.

In the first quarter, Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest scooter maker, saw its sales drop 8.71 percent to 55,194 units, or a market share of 33.2 percent.

Sanyang Motor Co Ltd (三陽工業) was second with 45,447 units sold, a decline of 11.69 percent from a year earlier, or a market share of 27.3 percent.

Yamaha ranked third with sales of 43,569 units, up 2.38 percent annually. The company was the only scooter maker among the top three that increased sales last quarter.