The housing market last month slowed despite the start of the spring sales season, as presale projects bore the brunt of credit tightening, the Chinese-language Housing Monthly (住展雜誌) said in a report last week.
An index gauging the property market climate was 37.7 last month, rising 4 points from February to read “yellow-blue” for the 13th consecutive month, the report said, adding that the market failed to benefit from favorable seasonality.
Developers introduced record-high presale projects and newly completed houses for the sales season — from late last month through this month — to try to take advantage of buying interest fueled by excess liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, it said.
Photo: CNA
That explained why the gauge’s sub-indices on the supply of presale projects, newly completed houses and advertisements picked up, but measures on negotiation room, buying interest and sales rates declined, it added.
“Developers appear to be the biggest victim of the government’s ongoing effort to cool the property market where transactions for existing homes thrive,” Housing Monthly research manager Ho Shih-chang (何世昌) said in the report.
Buyers for presale projects have become cautious after the Ministry of Finance proposed property tax revisions that would impose tax rates of 35 to 45 percent on houses and presale projects resold within five years of purchase.
Transfers of presale projects are currently not subject to property taxes, but are treated like futures contracts since the assets would not be available for a few years.
However, presale projects have grown into a popular short-term investment tool and contribute to property price hikes, driving policymakers to introduce bills to include them as property transactions.
Visitors to presale projects and new houses averaged 40.1 per week, up slightly from 38.6 in February, which is typically lower as it is a shorter month, Ho said.
About 3.1 people or organizations entered purchase agreements each week, increasing by 0.4 from a month earlier, he said.
“The pace of improvement lagged behind expectations by a large margin,” Ho said, adding that investors seem to have fled the market, leaving people with real demand to underpin sales.
There were 4,000 advertisements last month, also lower than previous expectations, as property tax revisions and a second wave of credit controls prompted developers to avoid aggressive marketing strategies, the report said.
The reading on price concessions held resilient because developers generally refused to concede, citing rising land, labor and building material costs, Ho said, adding that the standoff would persist.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that