The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), the world’s main source of vital battery ingredient cobalt, is also one of the poorest nations. While it is dominated by huge industrial mines, about one-fifth of its silvery-blue metal is still hand-dug, in often unregulated and dangerous conditions.
Jean-Dominique Takis Kumbo, the head of the new state cobalt buyer, is determined to change that.
His Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) is to have a monopoly on all hand-dug cobalt in the central African country, giving it power to improve working conditions and potential control of nearly 15 percent of the world’s production.
Takis said he is hoping that is a market share big enough to help influence cobalt prices the way Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) does with oil, and ultimately boost profit for the state.
“You can’t speak about the oil sector without speaking of Aramco,” Takis, 61, said in an interview. “We believe that EGC will introduce the image and identity of [DR] Congo to the markets for those involved in cobalt.”
DR Congo accounts for nearly 70 percent of the global supply of cobalt used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles.
Cobalt prices have risen almost 70 percent in the past year and now trade at more than US$50,000 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange.
The state company is to produce about 8,000 tonnes of cobalt contained in hydroxide form this year, with output expanding “exponentially” in the years to come, Takis said.
EGC is partnering with trading house Trafigura Group in a five-year deal to finance the creation and control of artisanal mining zones, ore-purchasing stations and costs related to buying, processing and delivering cobalt hydroxide to end buyers.
However, there is a long way to go for that plan to become a reality. Trafigura is still assessing the investment required to prepare the first accredited mining site.
“We foresee a considerable body of work to bring the site up to a level that meets the newly launched EGC standard,” a Trafigura spokesperson said on Thursday.
While artisanal miners’ contribution to Congo’s cobalt production has at times reached 20 percent, it dropped significantly last year amid low prices, the impact of COVID-19 and expanded industrial output, Andries Gerbens, a director of Darton Commodities, said by telephone on Friday.
Other metals:
‧ Gold for June delivery rose US$12.80 to US$1,728.40 an ounce, down 0.2 percent for the week.
‧Silver for May delivery rose US$0.42 to US$24.95 an ounce and copper for May delivery fell US$0.01 to US$3.99 a pound.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
Taiwan’s local content requirements for offshore wind farms do not contravene WTO rules, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. “During the second phase of offshore wind farm development, projects were awarded by selection or by auction,” Wang said. “The projects awarded by selection have to abide by rules concerning Taiwan-made components.” “It is true that we have encountered problems with implementing local content requirements, but we have since made adjustments,” Wang said. “We are highly cognizant and respectful of WTO rules.” Wang made the remarks in response to calls from EU officials on Tuesday for Taiwan to drop the requirements. Cristina