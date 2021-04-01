TECHNOLOGY
Computex online this year
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Computex Taipei are canceling the on-site exhibition for the second year in a row. The trade show was originally scheduled to take place from June 1 to 4 at the Taipei World Trade Center. However, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (外貿協會) and the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會) said in a statement yesterday that it is difficult for international exhibitors, visitors and media to attend the event due to border controls, so they canceled it. However, to keep the global tech industry connected, Computex Taipei would be hosting a virtual exhibition from May 31 to June 30, they said.
AIRLINES
EVA receives certification
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that it has obtained certification from the International Air Transport Association’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics. The certification is expected to help EVA gain orders from new clients and increase the airline’s pharmaceutical logistics business by more than 30 percent this year, more than its average growth over past few years, the airline said. While rival China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) received the certification in 2019, EVA said that it would have an advantage over China Airlines as some clients might have more requirements for ground operations, and because its affiliate, Evergreen Airline Services Co (長榮航勤), has also obtained the certification.
BATTERIES
ProLogium mulls IPO
Solid-state battery maker ProLogium Technology Co (輝能科技) is considering going public later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is holding talks with advisers about options, including listing in the US through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, the people said. While discussions are still at an early stage, any deal could give ProLogium a multibillion-dollar valuation, the people said. ProLogium last month formed a joint venture with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC to produce solid-state batteries in the Southeast Asian nation. The company last year launched a Singapore subsidiary, ProLogium Innovation Pte Ltd. State-owned automaker China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團) and an arm of Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行) invested in ProLogium last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
TAXES
Phones can be used to file
This tax-filing season, people would be allowed to use their smartphones to file their taxes, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Those wanting to do so would be required to sign up for the ministry’s tax-filing Web site by entering three numbers: their smartphone number; their Republic of China identification card number or Alien Resident Certificate number; and their National Health Insurance card number, the ministry said in a news release. The smartphone filing system would enable people to confirm important tax information, such as their income, tax deductions and tax exemptions, it said. The ministry estimated that about 4 million taxpayers would use their smartphones or tablets to file their taxes this year. This year’s tax filing season is from May 1 to 31.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and