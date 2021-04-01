Taiwan Business Quick Take

TECHNOLOGY

Computex online this year

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Computex Taipei are canceling the on-site exhibition for the second year in a row. The trade show was originally scheduled to take place from June 1 to 4 at the Taipei World Trade Center. However, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (外貿協會) and the Taipei Computer Association (台北市電腦公會) said in a statement yesterday that it is difficult for international exhibitors, visitors and media to attend the event due to border controls, so they canceled it. However, to keep the global tech industry connected, Computex Taipei would be hosting a virtual exhibition from May 31 to June 30, they said.

AIRLINES

EVA receives certification

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that it has obtained certification from the International Air Transport Association’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics. The certification is expected to help EVA gain orders from new clients and increase the airline’s pharmaceutical logistics business by more than 30 percent this year, more than its average growth over past few years, the airline said. While rival China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) received the certification in 2019, EVA said that it would have an advantage over China Airlines as some clients might have more requirements for ground operations, and because its affiliate, Evergreen Airline Services Co (長榮航勤), has also obtained the certification.

BATTERIES

ProLogium mulls IPO

Solid-state battery maker ProLogium Technology Co (輝能科技) is considering going public later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company is holding talks with advisers about options, including listing in the US through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, the people said. While discussions are still at an early stage, any deal could give ProLogium a multibillion-dollar valuation, the people said. ProLogium last month formed a joint venture with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup JSC to produce solid-state batteries in the Southeast Asian nation. The company last year launched a Singapore subsidiary, ProLogium Innovation Pte Ltd. State-owned automaker China FAW Group Co (中國一汽集團) and an arm of Bank of China Ltd (中國銀行) invested in ProLogium last year, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

TAXES

Phones can be used to file

This tax-filing season, people would be allowed to use their smartphones to file their taxes, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. Those wanting to do so would be required to sign up for the ministry’s tax-filing Web site by entering three numbers: their smartphone number; their Republic of China identification card number or Alien Resident Certificate number; and their National Health Insurance card number, the ministry said in a news release. The smartphone filing system would enable people to confirm important tax information, such as their income, tax deductions and tax exemptions, it said. The ministry estimated that about 4 million taxpayers would use their smartphones or tablets to file their taxes this year. This year’s tax filing season is from May 1 to 31.