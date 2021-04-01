Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), which last week acquired 53.84 percent of Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控), yesterday said it plans to buy the remaining 46.16 percent stake in the third quarter and complete the merger by the end of this year.
It would again offer NT$13 per Jih Sun share, the same as its previous public tender offer, to be fair to all Jih Sun shareholders, Fubon Financial president Jerry Harn (韓蔚廷) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
Having acquired majority control of Jih Sun Financial, Fubon Financial on Tuesday started to recognize its peer’s profits, but operations integration would take more time, Harn said.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kun, Taipei Times
Fubon Financial would start by merging Jih Sun Financial with its operations by the end of this year, then integrate its banking, securities and futures units into Fubon’s arms by the end of next year, he said.
Jih Sun Financial would cease to exist at the end of this year, but Jih Sun International Bank (日盛銀行), Jih Sun Securities Co (日盛證券) and Jih Sun Futures Co (日盛期貨) would continue operating until they become part of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行), Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券) and Fubon Futures Co (富邦期貨) respectively next year, he said.
“The consolidation of the banking units and securities arms involves dealing with different information systems and employees from both sides. We need to be more cautious,” Harn said.
Although some of Jih Sun Bank’s and Taipei Fubon Bank’s branches overlap in some areas, they would not necessarily be closed, Harn said.
“We would take this opportunity to expand our presence in the countryside and southern Taiwan,” he said.
Even though some branches would be closed eventually, it does not mean that Jih Sun employees would be dismissed, Harn said, adding that Fubon Financial would protect workers’ rights.
“Fubon Financial has conducted many small and big mergers and acquisitions over the past 20 years, and we have never had major labor disputes. Many of our top managers were from the target companies we acquired,” Harn said.
The acquisition is expected to improve Fubon Financial’s efficiency and cost management, as well as boost its revenue, he said.
The deal would raise Fubon Securities’ market share from 5.57 percent at the end of last year to 9.14 percent after absorbing Jih Sun Securities, which would make it the second-largest securities firm after Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券), it said.
Fubon Futures’ market share would also rise from 2.6 percent to 5.23 percent, with its ranking moving from ninth to fifth, while Taipei Fubon Bank’s number of branches would expand to 174, ranking it first, followed by Cathay United Bank (國泰世華銀行) with 164, it said.
Harn also announced that Fubon Financial’s planned cash dividend payout ratio this year would be similar to last year’s 36.63 percent.
That would imply a cash dividend of NT$3.12 per share, based on the company’s record earnings per share of NT$8.54 last year.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and