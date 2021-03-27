Contract laptop computer maker Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) yesterday forecast year-on-year double-digit percentage growth for its laptop computer shipments, thanks to strong demand.
Compal president Martin Wong (翁宗斌) told an investors’ conference that he predicted double-digit percentage growth year-on-year “without too many difficulties.”
Even with uncertainty over component shortages, Compal’s PC and non-PC businesses should grow by double-digit percentage points this year, with overall growth of 20 to 25 percent, Wong said.
Photo: Chen Jou-chen, Taipei Times
Despite high demand for laptop computers, Compal’s sales in the first quarter had been constrained by component shortages, he said.
“The boom in laptop demand caused a shortage in semiconductor packaging materials. This is a problem that is hard to solve in the short term,” he said.
Wong said that he anticipates a “strong rebound” by the second quarter.
Net profit last year jumped 35 percent to NT$9.36 billion (US$327.25 million) from a year earlier, benefiting from strong demand for laptops related to work-from-home and remote-learning trends due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That translated into earnings per share of NT$2.15 last year, an eight-year high.
Last year, consolidated revenue rose 7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.04 trillion, the first time Compal’s consolidated revenue has broken the trillion-dollar mark.
Compal’s consolidated fourth-quarter revenue was NT$334.0 billion, up 24.0 quarter-on-quarter and 24.8 percent year-on-year. Gross margin was 3.67 percent, up 0.1 percent year-on-year. Net profit was NT$4.58 billion, up 109.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and 127.5 percent year-on-year. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter were NT$1.05.
About 35 percent of the world’s No. 2 contract laptop maker’s operations are non-PC businesses, including automotive electronics, 5G and medical electronics.
Having invested in electric vehicles (EVs) over the past eight or nine years, Compal counts major European and US automakers among its customers. Its EV-related business is growing at about 30 to 40 percent per year.
“The EV market is very demanding and it takes a long time for each product to mature,” Wong said. “It’s not instant gratification.”
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer