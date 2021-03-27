The average mortality rate fell 30 percent since 2002, which could lead to cuts in premiums of traditional life insurance policies, according to the Financial Supervisory Commission’s (FSC) latest life table released on Thursday.
A life table shows for each age the probability that a person would die before their next birthday. It is used by life insurers to assess the risks of providing products to consumers at particular ages.
The commission last updated its life table in 2002.
It was time to revise the table given improvements in public health, medications and treatment, Insurance Bureau Deputy Director-General Wang Li-hui (王麗惠) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The creation of a life table is based on actuarial science and data collected by local life insurance companies, Wang said.
Overall, Taiwanese’s average mortality rate fell 30 percent from the previous life table, while the degree of reduction varies by age group, she said.
The mortality rate for a one-year-old declined the most among all age groups, falling 50 percent to 1.89 basis points for boys and 52 percent to 1.45 basis points for girls.
For male adults, the mortality rate of those aged 25 to 35 fell to a range of 4.96 basis points to 9.77 basis points, compared with a range of 8.21 basis points to 15.32 basis points.
For female adults, the death rate of those aged older than 75 dropped to 1.63 percentage points, compared with 2.42 percentage points.
The updated life table takes effect on July 1, and would affect life insurance premiums to be sold after that date, Wang said.
The life table affects the liability reserve interest rates, which insurers use to evaluate liabilities at market value on all life insurance policies, while the decrease in mortality rates would lead to lower premiums of traditional life insurance policies, she said.
“Consumers could expect a reduction as high as 30 percent in premiums of new protection type insurance policies that are not linked with investment plans,” Wang said.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer