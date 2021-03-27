The government’s business climate monitor last month was “red” for the first time in a decade, as the economy is heating up due to strong demand for tech and non-tech products, as well as a low comparison base last year.
The monitor gained 3 points to 40, the highest in 32 years. Officials shrugged off bubble and inflation concerns, saying the “red” signal came on the back of solid economic fundamentals.
“Robust exports, private investment and consumer spending accounted for the boom that had nothing to do with bubbles or drastic inflation,” National Development Council (NDC) Deputy Minister Kao Shien-quey (高仙桂) told a media briefing.
Photo: CNA
The council uses a five-color system to portray the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
Many have voiced concerns about potential economic bubbles, as COVID-19 infections remain high in many parts of the world, while some research bodies have warned that central banks could reverse loose monetary policies early to rein in inflation risks.
The government has been closely watching international raw material price movements and believes that the price hikes so far are benign, Kao said.
Although Taiwan’s GDP growth this year is forecast to reach 4.64 percent, the central bank last week said it would stand by its current accommodative monetary policy in line with its global peers for fear that a rate hike would attract hot money.
NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) had earlier told lawmakers that the government might consider tightening measures if the boom extends into the second half of this year.
Isolated “red” signals pose no threat, Kung said.
The COVID-19 pandemic started in January last year, weakening economic growth over the following several months, but things started to improve in the second half.
The index of leading indicators, which aims to portray the economic situation for the next six months, picked up 0.52 percent to 106.69, as gauges on imports of semiconductor capital equipment, manufacturing business confidence and labor entry rates all pointed upward, the council said.
However, readings on export orders and new construction floor areas slipped from one month earlier due to unfavorable holiday effects.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic state, grew 1.35 percent to 106.8, with markers such as power usage, retail sales, manufacturing sales and restaurant revenue all gaining value due to business improvement, the council said.
Non-farm payrolls and exports declined from a month earlier, as there were fewer working days last month.
Major tech firms are upbeat about their business this month and beyond, lending support to the economic boom.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,
Green energy investment is hot again in the US. To some, the new boom would raise the specter of the clean-tech bust that followed a streak of exuberance a decade ago. However, there are reasons to believe that this time the trend is no bubble or mirage. In the late 2000s and early 2010s, there was an explosion of investment in clean technology — renewable energy, plus other technologies to reduce carbon emissions. At first the money came largely from venture capitalists, but then the federal government stepped in and began providing cheap loans and subsidies. Then in 2011, solar manufacturer