Cineworld Group PLC yesterday said that it would ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling next month to allow it to borrow more money to shore up its shattered finances after reporting a US$3 billion loss for last year.
The firm, forced by COVID-19 lockdowns to shut most of its nearly 800 theaters in October last year, temporarily leaving 45,000 out of work, posted a pretax loss of US$3.01 billion last year, its first ever loss as a listed company, compared with a profit of US$212.3 million in 2019.
The company, which is set to reopen its US chains next month armed with an exclusivity deal with Warner Bros, said that it has secured commitments for a new US$213 million convertible bond to safeguard itself from a further hit due to the health crisis.
Photo: Phil Noble, Reuters
“Strong pent-up demand for affordable out-of-home entertainment anticipated post reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic as indicated by the theatrical industry performing well in reopened markets such as China, Japan and Australia,” Cineworld said.
However, the London-listed company added that uncertainty over its ability to continue operating remained, as it reported an 81 percent plunge in revenue to US$852.3 million for last year.
Cinema operators, devastated by empty halls during the lockdowns, are also challenged by the growing shift to streaming services and lower content due to disruptions to the film industry.
This year could be better for the industry as many big-budget productions such as Marvel’s superhero film Black Widow, the James Bond movie No Time to Die and Godzilla vs Kong are set to see their day on the big screen.
‘BAD NEWS’: An investment expert said that the effect of changes at Intel would depend on how it allocates capacity and resources to become a world-class foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares tumbled 3.03 percent yesterday as investors worried about an Intel Corp plan to return to the foundry business. The stock closed at NT$571 in Taipei trading, with turnover surging to 115.32 million shares, the most in about a month, after Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger announced it would invest US$20 billion to build two new fabs in Arizona, as well as develop a new standalone foundry business to make chips for other companies. At the same time, Intel would bolster its partnerships with third-party foundries to farm out more production, Intel said in a
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told
WIDENING GAP: Foreign governments would have to invest US$30 billion per year for five years to catch up with TSMC and its main competitor, Samsung, an analyst said To finance production expansions, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) would issue up to NT$120 billion (US$4.13 billion) in bonds, the company said on Friday. The world’s largest contract chipmaker is to initially issue a batch of NT$21.1 billion in three unsecured corporate bond tranches: a five-year tranche of NT$4.8 billion with a coupon rate of 0.5 percent, a seven-year tranche of NT$11.4 billion with 0.55 percent and a 10-year tranche of NT$4.9 billion with 0.6 percent, TSMC said. The plan, approved by a board meeting last month, would increase production capacity through new facilities and equipment upgrades, and pollution prevention measures
‘MAXIMIZE OPERATIONS’: The government has pledged to supply sufficient water to high-tech firms, the economics minister said, while chipmakers are buying water trucks Taiwan is facing the most severe water shortage in 56 years due to a lack of rainfall, but it is also the best time for reservoir dredging, as lower water levels expose silt and sand, the Water Resources Agency said in a statement on Friday. As many reservoirs in Taiwan have over the years accumulated too much sediment and are losing storage capacity, the government has increased dredging efforts, the agency said in a statement. Last year, dredging at the nation’s reservoirs had removed 14.4 million cubic meters of sediment, the most on record and about 2.6 times the annual average,