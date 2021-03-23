Two Chinese production sites of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and smaller rival Wistron Corp (緯創) have been named “global lighthouse” factories by the World Economic Forum (WEF).
Hon Hai, known outside of Taiwan as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said that its factory in Chengdu had been chosen by the WEF among 15 factories worldwide on this year’s “global lighthouse” list.
The Chengdu plant is the second Hon Hai factory to be included on the list after its Shenzhen plant was chosen in 2019.
The WEF and consulting firm McKinsey & Co in 2018 began the list of “lighthouse” factories chosen for their digital transformation — plants that have adopted the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Since then, only 69 factories have been included on the list.
Hon Hai said that the choice of the Chengdu plant reflected the company’s efforts to boost the factory’s efficiency by 200 percent by adopting mixed reality, AI and IoT technologies at a time when the company was experiencing a rapid growth in its business, but faced a lack of skilled workers.
Mixed reality is the merging of “real” and “virtual” worlds to produce new environments and visualizations.
Hon Hai has been transforming itself from a pure contract manufacturer into a company that is able to integrate its hardware and software capabilities.
The company has been engaging with emerging technologies, such as 5G applications, electric vehicles and digital healthcare, to boost its profit margin in a competitive global market.
Wistron said that its factory in Kunshan that produces AI plus IoT devices had been chosen.
The factory’s inclusion on the WEF list represents a milestone for the firm, Wistron said, as it has been using new technologies to upgrade its facilities and lay a foundation for corporate sustainability.
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) is to invest hundreds of millions of dollars per year over the next five years to boost its wealth management business in Taiwan, with plans to hire at least 300 financial planners, the bank said on Thursday. The expansion is part of a plan announced last month by London-headquartered parent company, HSBC Holdings PLC, to invest US$3.5 billion in its wealth management services in Asia, with an aim to become a leading wealth bank. “The local market presents ample opportunity for the wealth management business,” HSBC Taiwan retail banking and wealth management head Linda Yip (葉清玉) told