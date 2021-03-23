COVID-19: Insurers mull policies to cover vaccine side effects

Two insurance companies are considering offering new policies designed for people who need treatment due to serious side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, the Financial Supervisory Commission said.

The insurers plan to offer the products to individuals, but they have not finalized the scope of coverage nor the size of premiums, Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa (施瓊華) told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday.

“Once they [the insurers] submit their applications to launch the new products, we will expedite the review process so that the products can be put on the market and become available for consumers faster, if they qualify,” Shih said.

A medical worker draws the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at National Taiwan University Hospital in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

She did not identify the insurance companies.

Shih’s remarks came after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) asked the commission if there are existing insurance policies to help people deal with any adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

“According to my understanding, no insurance policies would cover the risks,” Lai said, adding that the commission should address the issue, as controversies might arise after more people receive COVID-19 jabs.

The issue would be important, as some countries have delayed the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over reports of blood clots, he added.

Lai asked the commission if it was encouraging the public to receive vaccinations, as the planned insurance policies would protect them.

“We think the vaccines recommended by the Ministry of Health and Welfare should not be problematic, but if consumers want the [insurance] products, we would make them available,” commission Chairman Thomas Huang (黃天牧) said.