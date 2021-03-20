The central bank on Thursday acknowledged in the clearest terms to date that it is intervening in foreign-exchange markets, using the word that it had studiously avoided and vehemently protested until now.
Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar are “a kind of intervention,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) told reporters after announcing its decision to maintain record-low interest rates.
He used the English word “intervention” in his otherwise all-Mandarin response to a reporter’s question. Previously, Yang had referred to such actions as “smoothing.”
Photo: CNA
Daily efforts to stabilize the NT dollar began in earnest in June last year, holding at about NT$29.50 against the US dollar until September last year.
Since then, it appears that the bank has been managing the currency’s appreciation, with intraday trading crossing the NT$28 line during most sessions this year, before retreating at close.
Trading has been more erratic in the past two weeks — the currency weakened to NT$28.47 to the greenback at 11:56am yesterday, after closing at NT$28.31 on Thursday.
Since taking the reins as governor in early 2018, Yang has gradually brought a more relaxed and candid tone to the monetary authority’s news conferences.
In March last year, the central bank started releasing more information on its foreign-exchange swap trading, a rare move aimed at answering calls for greater transparency.
His remarks came after the US Department of the Treasury in December last year added Taiwan to its currency manipulator watch list.
Last week, Yang said that the US might designate Taiwan a currency manipulator, but that there would not be much negative impact on the local economy, given robust US demand for semiconductors.
Semiconductors were the main factor driving Taiwan’s trade surplus with the US, he said.
“If they want to reduce our trade surplus with them, then we could just stop selling them our chips,” he joked to lawmakers on Thursday last week. “But they need them.”
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
KEY PHONE DELAY: The firm is also considering not releasing a new Galaxy Note this year, although Koh Dong-jin said this was because it is streamlining its lineup Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is grappling with the fallout from a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, becoming the largest tech giant to voice concerns about chip shortages spreading beyond the automaking industry. The company, one of the world’s largest makers of chips and consumer electronics, expects the crunch to pose a problem to its business next quarter, Samsung cochief executive officer Koh Dong-jin told an annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul. Samsung is also considering skipping the introduction of a new Galaxy Note — one of its best-selling models — this year, although Koh said that was geared toward
GREEN HYDROGEN: Compared with a traditional plant, the new one is to cut carbon dioxide emissions by 35,000 tonnes per year, the amount absorbed by 1 million trees Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd’s (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) 25-megawatt ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant yesterday began operations at the Tainan Technology Industrial Park (台南科技工業區), with the aim of supplying hydrogen gas to the park’s semiconductor manufacturers. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the plant would not only aid the development of the nation’s semiconductor industry, but also open the door to “green hydrogen” applications. “This is the world’s first ultra-pure, low-carbon hydrogen electrolyzer plant,” Huang said. “It will support the development of all sorts of potential hydrogen applications in Taiwan.” “This project illustrates the investment opportunities that exist
Concerns over potential side effects of AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine failed to dent the trading debut of its South Korean partner, SK Bioscience Co, which yesterday finished its first day of trading with a 160 percent gain, boosting its market capitalization to 12.9 trillion won (US$11.5 billion). Following a record number of bids from retail investors for its US$1.33 billion initial public offering (IPO), shares of SK Bioscience soared by their daily limit to 169,000 won from the float price of 65,000 won. The heavily subscribed IPO by SK Bioscience, the local manufacturer of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, is the largest domestic listing since