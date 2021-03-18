Amtran Technology Co (瑞軒), which makes TVs for Vizio Inc, last year posted its best net profit in four years, thanks to a spike in nonoperating gains, and strong demand for gaming monitors and Internet-related products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the company only shipped 4 percent more TVs and monitors last year from 2019, Amtran on Monday said that demand this year is increasing, and to handle that, it plans to have a new production line at its Vietnamese factory operational by the end of this quarter.
With the expanded production capacity, shipments of TVs and monitors this year are predicted to increase by a double-digit percentage, the company said.
Net profit last year surged to NT$553.16 million (US$19.54 million) from NT$4.69 million in 2019, the company said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing.
Earnings per share climbed to NT$0.68 from NT$0.01 in 2019, it added.
Amtran’s operating loss widened to NT$556.97 million from an operating loss of NT$108.82 million in 2019.
That marked the company’s sixth consecutive year of operating losses.
Consolidated revenue rose 10.04 percent to NT$16.75 billion from NT$15.22 billion in 2019.
Amtran’s growth mainly came from peripheral computer products, with revenue from computer mouses, Webcams and smart speakers soaring 300 percent year-on-year last year, it said.
The company said that it has seen signs of growth this year, as cumulative revenue in the first two months jumped 36.74 percent to NT$2.64 billion from NT$1.93 billion in 2019.
