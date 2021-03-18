GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Tuesday said that revenue would regain growth momentum this year, driven by a rebound in the automotive sector and 5G smartphones, as well as emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).
“We believe 2021 will be better than 2020,” GlobalWafers chairwoman Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭) told a virtual investors’ conference.
“We expect customer inventories to have a less negative impact on demand in 2021,” Hsu said. “We believe wafer demand is strong and high, and our production loading is good.”
Photo: CNA
The mega trends of 5G, AI, electric vehicles and digitization would continue to fuel semiconductor demand this year, Hsu said.
Signs point to positive developments in the industry this year, she said.
That is why GlobalWafers plans to proceed with the tender offer for Siltronic AG to expand capacity, she said.
The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year, following regulatory clearance, GlobalWafers said.
The company has received approvals from antitrust bodies in Australia, Germany and the US.
GlobalWafers said that an improvement in product portfolios would also help fuel revenue growth and enhance profitability this year, after its 300mm fab in South Korea began production early this year.
The Hsinchu-based company’s revenue last year fell 4.7 percent to NT$55.36 billion (US$1.96 billion), from NT$58.09 billion in 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic curbed demand for smartphones and automobiles.
Net profit slid 3.9 percent to NT$13.1 billion last year, compared with NT$13.64 billion in 2019, while earnings per share fell to NT$30.11 from NT$31.35.
Gross margin rose to 39.7 percent — a new high — from 39 percent a year earlier.
Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) assigned GlobalWafers “twAA-” long-term and “twA-1+” short-term issuer credit ratings and gave the company a stable outlook.
The acquisition of Germany-based Siltronic, when completed, could improve GlobalWafers’ position in the global raw semiconductor wafer market to No. 2 in terms of revenue, Taiwan Ratings said.
That meant GlobalWafers’ market share would rise to about 27 percent, up from 15 percent last year and close to that of the Japan-based market leader, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, the ratings agency said.
More importantly, GlobalWafers would narrow its technology gap with leading players by gaining more exposure in advanced wafers and technological enhancement, it said.
“GlobalWafers could strengthen its market position and profitability, despite a surge in debt for integrating Siltronic,” the local arm of Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings said.
However, its relatively inferior technology positioning compared with the Japanese firm and high product concentration would limit GlobalWafers’ competitive position, Taiwan Ratings said, adding that Shin-Etsu has a well-established reputation and has consistent quality.
Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is next month closing its store on the corner of Dunhua N Road and Nanjing E Road in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), it said on Sunday. In a statement posted on Facebook, IKEA said the Dunbei (敦北) store, which opened 23 years ago, is closing on April 26. The Dunbei outlet was IKEA’s first store in Taiwan, it said. Over the decades, the store has been part of many milestones in the lives of its customers, such as getting married, having a baby or moving to a new home, it said. In the run-up to its closure, IKEA is inviting
‘THEY NEED THEM’: US demand for semiconductors has caused Taiwan’s large trade surplus with the US, rather than currency intervention, the central bank governor said A huge increase in foreign-exchange interventions could lead to the US labeling Taiwan a currency manipulator, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, but he added that the designation is unlikely to have any immediate negative impact on the nation’s export-dependent economy. “It is possible that Taiwan might be listed as a manipulator,” Yang told lawmakers in Taipei as he delivered a report. However, Yang said that the US’ criteria for labeling another economy a currency manipulator are no longer suitable, as the global economy has changed over the past year. Taiwan’s high-trade surplus with the US, one of the US Department
Renesas Electronics Corp’s top executive warned that a global shortage of auto semiconductors might persist into the second half of this year, joining other industry leaders in bracing for a chip crunch to snarl production of vehicles and gadgets well past the summer. Industry giants from Continental AG to Innolux Corp have in the past few weeks warned of longer-than-anticipated deficits thanks to unprecedented demand for everything from vehicles to game consoles and smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Renesas is running its most critical plants at full capacity to try and sate demand, but there was no way of telling when the
‘CEMENTING ITS LEAD’: The chipmaker filed more than 1,000 patents for the second time, the IP office said. It was followed by Acer Inc, AU Optronics and Realtek Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) applied for the most patents among all of the nation’s companies last year for a fifth consecutive year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said on Wednesday last week. Data compiled by the office showed that TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, filed 1,096 patent applications for new inventions. Smartphone chip designer Qualcomm Inc ranked as the top foreign patent applicant in Taiwan with 720 invention patent applications, the office said. According to Taiwan’s patent law, patents are categorized into three groups: invention patents, utility model patents and design patents, with invention